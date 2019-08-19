Editor's note: This is the 22nd in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Carencro Golden Bears.
WHAT WE KNOW
You don’t have to tell Carencro third-year coach Tony Courville what Golden Bears football is “supposed to be about.”
He’s spent the majority of his 32-year coaching career on the sidelines of the Cro Dome, including two previous stints as a Bears assistant coach. Courville coached under Mac Barousse during the heyday of Carencro football in the 1990s, when the Bears won it all in 1992 and went back to the state championship game in 1996.
But Courville’s first two years in charge, for a number of reasons, have been trying. The Bears’ 8-13 overall record the last two seasons, which included a pair of first-round playoff exits, have been unlike the majority of this decade of Carencro football.
Prior to 2017, the Bears had won at least six games six times since 2010, including reaching the Class 5A state final in 2011 under Brent Indest. The outlier was a 3-7 record in 2013, which was Roland “Rip” Eveland’s first season. The Bears then repeated as district championship in 2014 and 2015 and reached the quarterfinals in 2016.
But if Courville has learned one thing about being a head coach, it’s patience. Even if the goal is to build on successes and rectify errors from the previous season, no two teams are the same. Courville said he and his staff have to teach physicality more so now than in the past, and developing toughness takes time.
To that end, one of the major reasons Carencro has struggled the last two years is youth on the offensive line. During the 3-7 season in 2017, the Bears started three freshmen and a sophomore.
But the end of last year may have been a glimpse of what’s to come for the Bears, a precursor to a resurgence. Under first-year offensive coordinator Gavin Peters, who previously held the same position at Acadiana, the Bears’ new veer offense started humming during district play.
Carencro posted a 4-1 league record and, outside a 57-15 loss to district-champion and Division II finalist St. Thomas More, averaged 42.5 points per game in those four victories. That included a 41-34 win against Teurlings Catholic that clinched a .500 regular season.
Carencro’s 8-6 road playoff loss to Assumption last November, at least in terms of offensive production, seemed to be an aberration. The field conditions in Napoleonville that night were less than ideal.
So it’s easy to see why Courville is optimistic heading into the 2019 season, especially after the Bears had “one of the best (offseasons) I’ve been associated with.” Carencro only has nine seniors, but the coach notices a different sense of hunger with his players.
Remember those three freshmen and a sophomore on the offensive line in 2017? They're all upperclassmen now and enter their third season starting. That unit won’t be small either, as it averages 273 pounds. In fact, sophomore tackle Amir Ledet, the lone new starter on the line, is the heaviest at 295 pounds.
If you’re going to run the veer, you have to have physical ball carriers. Carencro has that in juniors Kendrell Williams and Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean, who Courville hopes will be “thunder and lightning.” Williams has shined on both the track and the wrestling mat, so it’s clear he has speed and strength. Prejean, a guard on the Bears’ basketball team, is built low to the ground and is “very explosive,” the coach said.
Carencro’s secondary should be also salty with free safety Ra’shad Onezime, the district’s Defensive MVP last year, and corner Bailey Despanie highlighting that unit.
The Bears shouldn't have to worry about losing the hidden-yardage battle with all-district punter Jaron Royer returning for his senior season.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Courville is taking over the defense after defensive coordinator Larry Breaux retired from coaching in the offseason to become the school’s assistant principal. With Breaux’s retirement comes a scheme change, as the Bears will now run a 4-3.
The biggest reason for the change is Carencro has more defenders that fit the ball of defensive linemen than linebackers. As Courville explained, three linebackers are most necessary when teams use a tight end. Otherwise, Carencro will line up in a 4-2-5.
Fortunately for the Bears, they have three starting linemen defensive linemen returning in ends Randre Charles and Nick Eagins and tackle Mojirreh Shomade. But the inexperience at linebacker, despite talent in that position group, is Courville’s biggest concern.
Offensively, the Bears will certainly rely on the run, as veer team would, and the mobility of new starting quarterback Tavion Faulk gives Carencro the opportunity to run option plays. But it will be interesting to see what Faulk can provide in the passing game, as well as who will emerge as his top receiving target.
All-district tight end Blake Lacombe has graduated, and Chad Dupuis, who wears the team’s cherished No. 4 jersey, is the new starter. Lucas Williams, who played tight end last year, has been moved to wide receiver, and Courville is excited about his potential.
HOW WE SEE IT
It’s hard to envision Carencro taking a step backward after how they finished the 2018 season, aside from the quagmire that was the playoff game at Assumption.
The experience on both lines and the talent in both the offensive and defensive backfields give the Bears their best chance for a winning season in three years. Although it will be difficult for any District 5-4A member to challenge St. Thomas More, Carencro has a great chance to finish as the league runner-up once again and enter the playoffs with some momentum.
But the key to hosting a first-round postseason game may be the non-district schedule.
The Sept. 6 matchup with rival Acadiana is as tough a season opener as there gets, but that series has a history of down-to-the-wire finishes. After that comes two more contests against District 3-5A teams, New Iberia and Sam Houston. NISH’s move to the Wing-T under new coach Curt Ware could make them a tricky matchup, and Sam Houston returns both its quarterback and running back. Carencro should be considered the favorite in its remaining three non-league games — Washington-Marion, St. Martinville and Abbeville.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: versus Acadiana
Since they renewed their rivalry in 2011, five of the eight meetings between Carencro and Acadiana have been decided by a touchdown or less, including the Bears’ hail mary win in 2016 that extended their series winning streak to three games at the time.
So it’s fair to expect the Bears and Rams to play a close one in most years, but the Rams have had the upper hand as of late, having won the last two. This rivalry became much more interesting when former Acadiana offensive coordinator Gavin Peters took the same position with the Bears last year and installed the veer.
So preparation for this season opener shouldn’t require much detail. Both teams will have been practicing against the offense they’ll see in Week 1 every day during fall camp.
COACHSPEAK
“This last offseason and this summer has probably one of the best I’ve been around in all my years. Now, I’m not naive. That has to transfer to the field. But it gives you a good (feeling). Because this team right now, there’s a different sense of hunger about them. They’re hungry to be successful.” — Tony Courville
NOTABLE NAMES
OG Zavione Willis, 5-10, 235, Sr.
Willis was named the Bears’ permanent team captain, a new distinction for the program, and he certainly seems deserving of it. Along with being the lone senior projected to start on the offensive line, he’s a three-year starter who's endured the ups and downs of the development of the line over the last two seasons. He’s the “alpha guy” of a unit that is no longer a liability, Courville said. He placed third in the 220-pound division at the Division II state wrestling tournament and is “a wonderful young man,” his coach added.
QB Tavion Faulk, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Faulk is a hallowed last name around Carencro, and Tavion could be the x-factor in Carencro’s season. Tavion took meaningful snaps last year, including in the playoff game, but Courville said he’s embraced the opportunity to be “the man” of the Bears’ offense in the offseason. He’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger and is much more vocal. “He’s a true dual-threat,” Courville said. “We haven’t had that in a while.”
HB Kendrell Williams, 6-0, 195, Jr.
Williams certainly looks the part of a dynamic ball carrier, but a true indication of his potential is what he’s done in other sports. In the winter, he claimed an individual state championship at 170 pounds in the Division II state wrestling tournament. In the spring, he placed first in the 400 meters at the Class 4A state track meet, helping the Bears repeat as the team champion. “On the football field, he’s a beast,” Courville said. “He’s one of those throwbacks.” He tallied 448 yards rushing and five scores as a sophomore.
FS Ra’shad Onezime, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Being named Defensive MVP of District 4-4A surprised even Onezime, but he was certainly deserving of it. An all-state honorable mention, Onezime is “coach on the field for us,” Courville said. He doesn’t just get his fellow defensive backs lined up correctly. He gets the front seven in the right positions, too. He’s a true student of the game and is extremely detail-oriented. As a junior, he recorded 52 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
WR Lucas Williams, 6-2, 210, Jr.
Williams is moving from tight end to wide receiver, but the position change doesn’t come with drastically different responsibilities. He’ll still be asked to line up at tight end occasionally because of the importance of that position in the Bears’ offense. In the spring, his strength and elusiveness were giving the Bears’ defense fits, Courville said. Williams should be a security blanket for Tavion Faulk and help alleviate the loss of all-district tight end Blake Lacombe.
Head coach: Tony Courville
Record: 8-13 at Carencro
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 ACADIANA
13 NEW IBERIA
20 Sam Houston
27 WASHINGTON-MARION
October
4 St. Martinville
11 Teurlings*
18 NORTHSIDE*
25 Abbeville
November
1 St. Thomas More*
7 WESTGATE
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 5-6
Lost Sulphur 54-42
Beat NEW IBERIA 41-0
Lost Acadiana 20-13
Lost Ouachita 28-14
Lost MCDONOGH-35 14-7
Beat Northside 49-8
Beat WESTGATE 41-20
Beat RAYNE 39-21
Lost St. Thomas More 57-15
Beat TEURLINGS 41-34
Playoffs
Lost Assumption 8-6
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 5-6
2017: 3-7
2016: 10-3
2015: 8-4
2014: 8-3
Key losses: QB Austen Breaux, RB Artrell Marks, RB Theonte Allen, RB Trejun Jones, TE Blake Lacombe, DB Chukwama Utomi, DB Cody Alfred.
Base offense: Veer
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Lucas Williams (6-2, 210, Jr.)
WR Gabriel Joseph (5-11, 185, Sr.)
TE Chad Dupuis (5-11, 195, Sr.)
OT Trent Jolivette (6-3, 280, Jr.)*
OG Zavione Willis (5-10, 235, Sr.)*
C Ty Mayfield (6-2, 270, Jr.)*
OG John Miller (6-4, 285, Jr.)*
OT Amir Ledet (6-3, 295, Soph.)
QB Tavion Faulk (6-0, 175, Jr.)*
HB Kendrell Williams (6-0, 195, Jr.)
HB Traylon Prejean (5-6, 190, Jr.)
Defense
DE Randre Charles (6-2, 230, Jr.)*
DT Mojirreh Shomade (5-11, 270, Jr.)*
DT Quinn Collins (5-11, 210, Soph.)
DE Nicholas Eagins (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
LB Daqualen Tolliver (6-0, 185, Jr.)
LB Logan Kennedy (6-0, 200, Jr.)
LB Dylan Smith (5-10, 180, Jr.)
CB Bailey Despanie (6-2, 170, Jr.)*
CB Jonathan Green (6-0, 170, Jr.)
SS Zavier Randall (5-10, 170, Jr.)
FS Ra’shad Onezime (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
*--denotes returning starter