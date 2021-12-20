Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Church Point, New Iberia at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge, Carencro at Morgan City, Loreauville at Abbeville, Erath at Hanson, Port Allen at North Central, Port Barre at St. Edmund, Westminster at False River, Highland at West St. Mary.
Wednesday’s Games
North Vermilion at Acadiana, Eunice at JS Clark, Rayne at Northside, Delcambre at Kaplan, Abbeville at Gueydan, West Feliciana at Westminster.
Thursday’s Games
Southside at Plaquemine, Catholic-BR at Carencro, Beau Chene at Woodlawn, Abbeville at Pine Prairie, Opelousas at Peabody, Grand Lake at Midland.
Teurlings Round Robin
(All boys at Teurlings Catholic)
Monday’s Games
Northside Christian 59, Vermilion Catholic 43
Ascension Episcopal 54, Catholic-PC 43
Dunham 55, Opelousas Catholic 35
Westminster vs. Central Catholic
Dunham vs. Catholic-NI
Notre Dame vs. ESA
Tuesday’s Games
12:30 p.m. – Westminster vs. Teurlings
2 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Dunham
3:30 p.m. – Catholic-PC vs. Vermilion Catholic
5 p.m. – Episcopal vs. Catholic-NI
6:30 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Northside Christian
8 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. ESA
Wednesday’s Games
1:30 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Northside Christian
3 p.m. – Westminster vs. Vermilion Catholic
4:30 p.m. – Catholic-NI vs. Central Catholic
6 p.m. – Ascension Episcopal vs. Episcopal
7:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Teurlings
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Church Point, New Iberia at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge, Sam Houston at Rayne, Carencro at Iota, David Thibodaux at Northside, Catholic-NI at Franklin, Houma Christian at Delcambre, Loreauville at Jeanerette, Avoyelles at North Central, Kaplan at St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic at St. John, Westlake at Midland.
Wednesday’s Games
North Vermilion at Acadiana, Eunice at JS Clark, Abbeville at Breaux Bridge, South Terrebonne at Westgate, Northwest at Southwood, Opelousas Catholic at Gueydan, Crowley at Iota.
Thursday’s Games
Southside at Teurlings, LaGrange at Carencro.