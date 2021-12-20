Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana at Church Point, New Iberia at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge, Carencro at Morgan City, Loreauville at Abbeville, Erath at Hanson, Port Allen at North Central, Port Barre at St. Edmund, Westminster at False River, Highland at West St. Mary.

Wednesday’s Games

North Vermilion at Acadiana, Eunice at JS Clark, Rayne at Northside, Delcambre at Kaplan, Abbeville at Gueydan, West Feliciana at Westminster.

Thursday’s Games

Southside at Plaquemine, Catholic-BR at Carencro, Beau Chene at Woodlawn, Abbeville at Pine Prairie, Opelousas at Peabody, Grand Lake at Midland.

Teurlings Round Robin

(All boys at Teurlings Catholic)

Monday’s Games

Northside Christian 59, Vermilion Catholic 43

Ascension Episcopal 54, Catholic-PC 43

Dunham 55, Opelousas Catholic 35

Westminster vs. Central Catholic

Dunham vs. Catholic-NI

Notre Dame vs. ESA

Tuesday’s Games

12:30 p.m. – Westminster vs. Teurlings

2 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Dunham

3:30 p.m. – Catholic-PC vs. Vermilion Catholic

5 p.m. – Episcopal vs. Catholic-NI

6:30 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Northside Christian

8 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. ESA

Wednesday’s Games

1:30 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Northside Christian

3 p.m. – Westminster vs. Vermilion Catholic

4:30 p.m. – Catholic-NI vs. Central Catholic

6 p.m. – Ascension Episcopal vs. Episcopal

7:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Teurlings

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana at Church Point, New Iberia at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge, Sam Houston at Rayne, Carencro at Iota, David Thibodaux at Northside, Catholic-NI at Franklin, Houma Christian at Delcambre, Loreauville at Jeanerette, Avoyelles at North Central, Kaplan at St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic at St. John, Westlake at Midland.

Wednesday’s Games

North Vermilion at Acadiana, Eunice at JS Clark, Abbeville at Breaux Bridge, South Terrebonne at Westgate, Northwest at Southwood, Opelousas Catholic at Gueydan, Crowley at Iota.

Thursday’s Games

Southside at Teurlings, LaGrange at Carencro.

View comments