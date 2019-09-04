Cecilia coach Dennis Skains’ mind is certainly on the task in front of him, and it’s a big one — a season opener against parish rival St. Martinville, which went 12-1 last year and reached the quarterfinals.
But there’s plenty else going on around the Bulldogs’ Week 1 matchup, and in the grand scheme of things, it would be hard for Skains to complain about a few added distractions. The Bulldogs finally have a stadium of their campus, and the season opener marks its grand opening.
The multipurpose facility, which will be known as Bulldog Stadium, features a turf field and includes lines painted for soccer. A track surrounds the field, as well.
The turf field — and a on-campus stadium, for that matter — puts Cecilia on equal footing with their parish brethren. Breaux Bridge added a turf field last year, and St. Martinville had done so previously.
With the turf field, the Bulldogs will see less practice disruptions due to poor weather conditions. The football team began practicing on the new field during the second week of fall camp.
“It could rain for hours, and it won’t affect it,” Skains said. “That’s what nice about it.”
Cecilia previously played games on the Cecilia Junior High football field. Before construction of the new football stadium could begin last year, an oxidation pond on the site needed to be drained, filled and pass ground testing.
Since becoming Cecilia’s coach in 2016, Skains has spearheaded efforts to improve the school’s athletic facilities. The school’s weight room was renovated in his first year. Last year, the Bulldogs were able to use a newly-constructed fieldhouse by midseason.
“We’re trying to continue to make very, very nice facilities that the community and the kids deserve,” Skains said. “There was a bond passed a few years ago, so that’s where the money is coming from.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and fans will be allowed to tour the field from 4:30-5:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., there will be a balloon releasing by the family members of former Cecilia coaches who’ve passed in recent years — Johnny Devillier, Shae Stelly and James Waguespack. Game time is 7 p.m.