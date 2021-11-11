Considering the Southside Lady Sharks had never qualified for the state volleyball tournament prior to this year, many wondered if the bright lights and large arena would be too big for them.
It was not.
Behind a stellar performance from Charlotte Hawkins, the Lady Sharks defeated the Dutchtown Lady Griffins in four games 25-22, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-23 on Thursday to advance to the Division I semifinals.
“Oh, what an amazing feeling,” Lady Sharks head coach Julie Dawson said. “I am so proud of our girls. They came out and followed the practice plan to a T. I’m so happy for them.”
Hawkins was instrumental in the Lady Sharks’ success, as she proved to be arguably the most dominant player on the court. Hawkins finished with a match-high 20 kills and two blocks en route to helping Southside improve to 20-6 overall.
The turning point in the match for the Lady Sharks came in Game 2, when they trailed 16-7 before outscoring the Lady Griffins 18-6 to win 25-22 and take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“I have a lot of experience being at the state volleyball tournament,” Dawson said. “I have 19 years of experience, but I thought for a group of inexperienced girls that we came out and played well.”
The Lady Sharks, who will face the Dominican/Fontainebleau winner at 11:50 a.m. on Friday on Court 2, had some “jitters” in Game 3 in which they lost 25-20.
“Going into Game 3, it was like ‘Oh my God, we can win this,’” Dawson recalled. “So, there was some jitters.”
But the Lady Sharks regained their composure enough to win a tight Game 4 to win the match 3-1.
“Once I was able to get them to calm down, it was like we were on cruise control in the fourth set,” Dawson said. “We weren’t as jittery.”
In addition to Hawkins, the Lady Sharks received solid performances from Celia Vallot (39 assists), Riley Foster (25 digs), Amia Sheppard (3 aces) and Emery Westmoreland (2 blocks).