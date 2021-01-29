BOYS SOCCER
Acadiana 1, St. Thomas More 1
Zachary 7, New Iberia 1
Teurlings 5, Beau Chene 2
David Thibodaux 1, St. Martinville 0
Erath 5, Kaplan 1
Teurlings 4, Belle Chasse 0
Opelousas Catholic 6, Westminster 2
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Comeaux at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Westminster at Carencro, Abbeville at Vermilion Catholic, St. Michael the Archangel at Episcopal if Acadiana,
Tuesday’s Games
Lafayette High at Alexandria, Westgate at New Iberia, Baton Rouge at Southside, New Iberia at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Denham Springs,
GIRLS SOCCER
Barbe 3, Comeaux 0
Teurlings 5, Beau Chene 0
St. Thomas More 1, St. Joseph’s 1
Sam Houston 2, Carencro 1
Erath 4, St. Martinville 0
Cecilia 3, St. Martinville 0
ESA 3, Catholic-NI 1
Southside 8, Lafayette Christian 0
Highland Baptist 6, Westminster 4
Covenant Christian 1, Vermilion Catholic 0
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Sulphur at Acadiana, Westgate at New Iberia, St. Thomas More at Southside, St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Erath at Highland Baptist, Ascension Episcopal at Episcopal of Acadiana, Catholic-NI at St. Louis Catholic, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
PREP BOWLING
Alexandria 18, St. Thomas More 9
ALEXANDRIA - Aulani Sarpy 121, Trisha Carter 119, Isabella Mathews 118. High Series: Trisha Carter 352.
STM: Noe Echeverria 136, Riley Domec 125, Victoria Couvillion 122. High series: Noe Echeverria 393.
Teurlings 17, Menard 10
MENARD: David Roberts 263, Daniel Zeller 168, David Zeller 158. High series: David Roberts 555.
TEURLINGS: Buddy LeBlanc 192, Drake Boudreaux 180, John Landry 150. High series: Drake Boudreaux 503.