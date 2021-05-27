When St. Thomas More embarks on a mission to win a third straight Division II football state championship this fall, the Cougars will feature an array of new faces.
STM, which went 10-0 last year, lost nine senior starters on each side of the ball.
On offense, the Cougars bring back lineman Owen Britton and quarterback Walker Howard.
Last year's All-Metro Outstanding Offensive Player, Howard passed for 3369 yards and 39 touchdowns with only five interceptions for a group that averaged 45.3 points per game.
In three postseason games, Howard threw for 390, 380 and 381 yards.
"He had the type of spring that you would expect," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said of Howard, who is ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 22 player in the nation by Rivals.
"He makes every throw and does everything we expect him to do. It was also good to see him step up more in a leadership role. Walker is having to be more assertive."
Howard will be distributing the ball to a brand-new set of skill players.
At receiver, STM graduated Jack Bech, Carter Arceneaux, Paxton Perret, Carter Domingue and Layton Avant.
That group totaled more than 3,000 yards receiving. Bech and Arceneaux were both All-Metro performers with Bech racking up 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"Obviously, we can't replace all those guys," Savoie said. "Jack was probably the first player we've ever had like that. He may be the last one we ever have who is that good, but I hope not."
Savoie expects big things from receivers Jack Elliot Hines and Jackson Guerin. Andrew Morse, who will be a junior, is coming off an impactful junior varsity season.
"Hines played with the varsity before he got injured," Savoie said. "We were actually going to go to some five-receiver sets to get him the ball before he got hurt. We're going to lean on him as a playmaker."
The Cougars are expected to utilize a tight end more often this upcoming season.
"Barron Sawyer is 6-foot-6 1/2 and 215 pounds," Savoie said. "Last year, he was very raw. With his size and athletic ability, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with."
Jack Stefanski and Connor Stelly are projected to get significant carries at running back after Tobin Thevenot graduated.
"We're really thin at running back," Savoie said. "Stefanski was injured for most of last year. He's a good athlete."
Collin Stevenson, Eddie Martina and Ethan Cope are projected starters on the offensive line.
"We have eight or nine guys in the mix," Savoie said. "Last year, we were a little undersized on the line. This time, none of the lineman will be under 200 lbs."
On defense, Nicholas Beckwith (6-2, 190) and Jude LaSala (6-2, 190) are returning starters.
"Jude made a huge play on the last play of the state championship game," Savoie said. "Beckwith, who will be a junior, has Power 5 scholarship offers."
The linebacking corps should also be a strength with Richard Seymour, Holden Mathews and Alex Fink helping offset the loss of Bryce Bouillion, the school's all-time leading tackler who also was an All-Metro punter.
"Seymour played significant snaps last year at both inside linebacker and nose guard," Savoie said. "We used him in some three linebacker sets against Carencro. He played in some big games.
"Mathews played quite a bit as a sophomore and did a really good job, especially considering that we were putting a sophomore in there against 4A and 5A competition."
John Hayes Waguespack could be the top cover cornerback after Dom Zepherin, an All-Metro selection, graduated.
"The other cornerback spot is an open battle," Savoie said. "The summer will be important for us. Last year, we had a highly-motivated group of seniors.
"Spring practice went well. We got all 10 days in, which doesn't always happen with the weather. We capped it off with an intrasquad scrimmage pitting the first string offense vs. the first string defense. It was more about individual evaluations than anything, though."