The St. Thomas More Cougars were red hot heading into the Division II semifinals, but they had to get past a tough opponent in the University High Cubs.
The Cubs hadn’t lost a game since the first week of the regular season and gave the undefeated Cougars all they could handle. The Cougars got off to a strong start, and while the Cubs clawed back and led a comeback attempt, the Cougars took a 31-23 victory to move on to face Da La Salle in a state championship rematch two weeks from now in Natchitoches.
The Cougars’ offense was unstoppable in the first half, as quarterback Walker Howard was firing on all cylinders once again, and while the second half didn’t go quite as smoothly, Cougars coach Jim Hightower was proud of how his team delivered a complete effort.
“It was a really tough ball game,” Hightower said. “It’s exactly what we expected. They (University High) were a good, solid football team. It was going to be a four quarter game, and it didn’t disappoint. We made some big plays and they made some big plays. I thought we played well in all three phases of the game, I thought we did a good job. It was really a team effort.”
Howard threw a pair of early touchdowns to get the Cougars off to a 14-0 lead, and while they didn’t have the ball much in the second half, Howard orchestrated a great fourth quarter drive to seal the game.
“That was a super drive (in the fourth quarter),” Hightower said. “We had a couple conversion downs there that we had to make, and we made them in the clutch. We had a lot of guys that touched the ball and made big plays for us, and I thought our line stepped up and did a good job, especially in the fourth. They made some key blocks and did a good job of taking control up front. We did what we had to do.”
Howard finished with 380 yards through the air and four touchdowns, and while the Cubs gave him a bit of a scare down the stretch, his big arm and composure under pressure were too much for them.
“I said it from the beginning that we were going to be the first (St. Thomas More) team that goes undefeated and wins the state championship,” Howard said. “They (U-High) were a good team, they had some studs. We executed, and we got away with the W. I love the big moments because that’s when we step up and make big plays. We’ve got some studs on offense, and we made big plays and got away with the W. It was awesome.”
Two of Howard’s touchdowns went to senior wide receiver Jack Bech, who finished with 197 yards on 12 catches, including the touchdown that capped off the Cougars’ big fourth-quarter drive.
“This game meant a lot to the whole team, especially the seniors being our last time playing at Cougar Field,” Bech said. "You could tell everybody had a little bit more in them. Just building upon the week, we had a really great week of practice, and that really helped us into a solid game.
"It was a really big drive (in the fourth quarter). That didn’t put the game away, but it put it in far enough reach to where they would’ve had to have been on their game to get back in it, and our defense did a superb job putting the ball back in our hands and letting us do the drive and score.”
While the Cougars faced a bit of a scare from the Cubs and their multitude of playmakers on offense, the Cougars defense did what they had to do to seal the game and delivered a pair of crucial interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“We just tried to keep them in front,” Hightower said. “We did a good job except for the one play. Unfortunately we gave them that long one and really got their momentum back and got them back in the ball game on that play and following with the onside kick they were able to field. They had two big momentum swinging plays back to back, but we were able to recoup and get back on top.”
The Cougars will be taking on De La Salle in the state championship for the second straight season, and they’ll have an extra week to prepare as they look to win back-to-back titles.
“I’m glad I’ve got two weeks to get ready for it because right now, I’m just ready to relax for a little bit,” Hightower said. “I really haven’t seen De La Salle. I don’t know much about them, but I know last year they were a quality football team and played with a lot of young guys. I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of the same faces that were here last year with another year of development under their belt, so they’ll probably be a much tougher opponent. I’m confident that our kids are going to show up and work hard and give a great effort.”