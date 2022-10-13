Acadiana High looks like a team on a mission.
Since losing the first week of the season to Lafayette Christian, the Wreckin’ Rams have won five consecutive games, all of which have been in District 3-5A.
And none of which have been close.
“We have improved a bunch since Week 1,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “We are better in areas where we had some young guys playing. Overall, I think we are better on both sides of the ball than we were in Week 1.”
It certainly looks that way as in their past five games; the Rams have been nothing short of dominant as they’ve outscored their opponents 261-42. The Rams have scored at least 48 points in the five games including 50 or more three times.
Defensively, the Rams haven’t allowed a team to score more than 16 points and have held three opponents to 6 points or less including a shutout in Week 2 against Sulphur.
“Offensively, we have had a few different guys step up,” McCullough said. “Because of the youth and inexperience, we had to have guys step up. Upfront on the defensive side of the ball, we are better, and we have a lot of depth. We’re also better in the secondary.”
The Rams (5-1) will get a break from district action as they will play host to John Curtis in a highly anticipated matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s a big game in some ways and in other ways it is just another regular season game,” McCullough said. “It’s a big game because of the power rankings and because it is going to be a game between two of the better programs in the state. John Curtis has won 20-plus state championships, and we’ve had some success. But the biggest thing is that it is a game that give us an opportunity to see where we are and exactly how much better we have gotten.”
In facing John Curtis (5-1), the Rams will be playing a mirror-image of themselves offensively as the programs both run the veer offense.
“We know John Curtis is a good football team and they run the veer offense pretty well,” said McCullough, whose Rams won the last meeting against John Curtis 21-13 in 2020. “They do a few things a little differently than we do, but there are a lot of similarities in what we do and what they do. It’s going to be a challenge for us to stop them defensively.”
However, the Rams defense won’t be in unfamiliar territory considering they’ve gotten plenty of reps defending the veer.
“The good thing is that you are able to simulate things better in practice because we run the same thing,” McCullough said. “You are able to get a better look in scout.”
The Patriots, who are big and have a lot of depth along the offensive line, are led in the running game by Marlon Prout. Proud has rushed for 478 yards and 9 touchdowns on 65 carries.
“John Curtis has a couple of really good backs,” McCullough said. “They have a bunch of them who can really play and then they have guys on the outside who can stretch the field. They are explosive offensively.”
John Curtis will have its hands full defensively against the Rams, who have a stable of talented running backs led by Keven Williams and Ezekiel Hypolite. Williams has rushed for 893 yards and has 13 touchdowns on 81 carries, while Hypolite has rushed for 394 yards and has 5 touchdowns on 38 carries.
“We have had a lot of good running backs to come to school here,” McCullough said. “Keven is a really good back, and he would be a good back in any offense.”
The key for the Rams will be getting stops defensively, as they know John Curtis can put together long drives and wear down a defensive unit.
“There’s no doubt they have the ability to hold the ball,” McCullough said. “So, it is important that we are good offensively so that we can help the defense out and not have them on the field for long periods of time We have to be able to put together drives and keep our defense on the sidelines.”