LAKE CHARLES The Lafayette High Mighty Lions had a lot of things working against them going into Friday's road game against the Barbe Buccaneers in Lake Charles.

For starters, the Lions were trying to end a 12-game losing streak to the Buccaneers with the last win occurring in 2006 the last time they had a winning season. The Lions had not defeated Barbe on the road since 2001, so that made the task even more daunting.

Add the fact the Lions have typically gotten off to slow starts offensively in the first half this season - five points a game - and it's very understandable how Lafayette High suffered a 40-19 road loss to the Buccaneers to fall to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in District 3-5A play.

The Bucs had the same idea. Barbe offensive coordinator Skeet Owens said prior to the game, “Main thing is to come out, execute, get first downs early , a good start, establish the run game things of that nature."

It took less than three minutes for the Bucs to gobble up four first downs, with timely run plays and complete a 68-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. In fac, the Bucs scored on their first two possessions, making it another ominous start for the Mighty Lions.

Barbe once again started their second drive from their own 32 and with pinpoint passing and total command of the offense, Davis Meche finished the drive with a screen pass touchdown to senior running back Chase Ardoin for a 13-0 lead which remained after the failed extra point.

Meche, a Mississippi State baseball commit, “is totally amazing and we like to have him back there,"nine-year Barbe coach Mike Cutrera said. "He only played a game and half his junior year due to injury to the starting quarterback and we did not have him in Spring because he was winning a state championship in baseball."

However, the Lions defense clamped down on the Davis Meche show, preventing another Barbe first-half score.

An interception by senior defensive back Kamryn Smith seemed to spark the Lions while stopping the third possession drive of the Bucs.

The Lions proceeded to march 67 yards ignited by a dynamic 35-yard pass completion from junior lions quarterback Xan Saunier to senior wide receiver Kavon Vallaire.

The drive ended with a one-yard touchdown run by senior running back Derezz Landry making the score 13-6 at the 10:23 mark of the second quarter.

It remained that way also after a blocked extra point. Lafayette had the opportunity to take the lead after starting its fourth possession at their own 15, marching deep into Bucs territory boosted by another big pass play from Saunier to Vallaire of 58 yards. After making it the Bucs 11, a very rare and controversial missed 28-yard field goal by Jacques Comeaux kept the score 13-6 at the half.

“Everyone thought that field goal was good," Pool said.

Lafayette High began the second half with the ball and still momentum driving 63 yards for the second touchdown run of the night by Landry. His 29-yard scamper at the 8:04 mark made the score 13-12 and it remained that way after a failed two-point attempt by Junior Oliver Craddock.

”I felt with the offsides penalty (during extra point) let’s try and take the lead with only a yard and half to go," Pool said.

The first possession of the second half for the Bucs seemed to turn the tide of the game. At midfield there was a clear hold on the Lions defensive pass rusher near the Lions sideline no less, but Meche benefited slinging a dart across his body to a streaking Devin Bates for a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 20-12 lead.

After a Bucs interception, Meche hit Bates for a 25-yard touchdown pass and a more comfortable 15-point lead of 27-12. That was two touchdowns in less than two minutes to seize control of the game.

The start of the final quarter was no better for the Lions, having to punt and the Bucs scored on their their third straight possession after another Ardoin touchdown on a two-yard TD run. Another missed extra point made it 33-14 at the 11:01 mark of the fourth quarter.

But the Lions didn't quit.

Saunier was sacked twice but hit and harassed all night but still threw for 148 yards and had a dazzling 58-yard sideline run. Saunier led the Lions in rushing with 87 yards.

Landry’s final and third touchdown run of 18 yards made it 33-19 at the 9:30 mark. Lions junior defensive back Simeon Jones provided a glimmer of hope late in the fourth with an end zone interception and return to the LHS 25. That drive stalled after a failed fourth-down attempt and the final score was a Bucs' 330yard run by sophomore running back Tylan Ceaser at the 3:09 mark.

Still fighting for their playoff lives, the Lions (4-3, 1-3) take on high-flying Southside at 7 p.m. Thursday at Teurlings Catholic.