It wasn’t on the original schedule, but no matter how it transpired, Rayne High School coach Kaine Guidry said he's glad his Wolves will play Notre Dame.
“Nobody in town thinks we can win,” Guidry said of the 7 p.m. Friday game at Gardiner Memorial Stadium in Crowley.
Guidry understands the sentiment. His coaching career began at Notre Dame under Rayne graduate and resident Lewis Cook during the Pioneers’ state title season of 2009.
In his three seasons with the Pios, Guidry learned what makes Notre Dame football so good.
“I want to get our program to that level one day,” Guidry said. “I want our kids to see what it takes to get to that level. I want to see how we match up with them.”
But that’s about where Guidry wants his team’s focus to end when it comes to the Pios.
“I want our kids to worry about Rayne,” he said. “I want them playing as hard as they can on every play and fighting on every play.”
The Wolves (3-2) are coming off their most impressive performance of the season — a 49-7 win over North Vermilion.
“It was good to see,” Guidry said. “The offensive line did a better job of finishing their blocks, and the running backs did a good job of breaking arm tackles.”
Meanwhile, the Pioneers (4-1) took a 42-21 road loss to powerhouse Lafayette Christian.
“The kids have handled it fine,” Cook said of the loss. “If you would have seen us at practice (Monday), you wouldn’t have any idea if we won or lost. Really that’s how it is every week for us. They just focus on getting the work done. We always kind of make it about us anyway.”
Other than reinforcing how good the Knights are, Cook said the biggest lesson learned from the loss was potential strategy information in case the two teams meet again in the postseason.
“We did some good things,” Cook said. “We had 19 first downs. We had the ball for 32 minutes. It’s just so hard to sustain drives against their defense.
“We blocked it perfectly and then I’d look up and we were on the ground with a 3- or 4-yard gain. No. 19 (Brylan Green) must have had 50 tackles.”
Rayne running back Ron Charles leads the Acadiana area with 633 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 carries.
“He looks good on film,” Cook said of Charles. “He’s quick. He makes the first guy miss most of the time. He’s done a really nice job for them.”
One concern for the Wolves might be dealing with Notre Dame’s ability to pass after the Wolves’ opposition so far this season has been primarily running teams.
“That’s definitely something we hope we can do,” Cook said.
In addition to the potent running game of Dom Thibodeaux (82-476, eight TDs), the Pios sport a dangerous passing combination of quarterback Parker Seilhan (38-71-4, 589 yds, seven TDs) and wide receiver Luke Yuhasz (16-330, six TDs).
With Lafayette Christian up next for Rayne, followed by Comeaux, Guidry said he knows his team’s work is cut out.
“To be able to beat Notre Dame, I know we’re going to have to be creative on offense, creative on defense and play with a lot of heart,” Guidry said.