Carencro's state title aspirations are no secret because they aren't afraid to play up in class.

The Bears were originally scheduled to open with the defending 5A state champion Acadiana Wreckin' Rams. But with the season being reduced to eight games because of COVID-19, the Bears lost that game and were instead scheduled to face 5A opponent in Sam Houston this week.

However, Sam Houston canceled its varsity football season because Hurricane Laura. So when West Monroe became an option after a Mississippi opponent was dropped off its schedule, the Bears didn't back down from the challenge.

So the Bears will be traveling to meet the Rebels at 7 p.m. Friday in West Monroe.

"I'm excited about the opportunity," Courville said. "It will be a business trip for us to help teach the team how to travel and play in a hostile environment. We'll have to do those things in the playoffs, so we're looking forward to the test. (The players) understand what we got ourselves into.

"Most of our nondistrict games are 5A anyway. This was about seizing an opportunity against one of the better teams in the state."

The Bears scrimmaged another 5A power in Rummel last week and had success with the two-quarterback system of senior Tavion Faulk and sophomore Chantz Ceaser.

"We were very satisfied with the result (against Rummel)," Courville said. "We were up 24-14 after the 12-minute quarter, so we were pleased. Everything went well in the scrimmage as far as coach Peters knowing when to put them (Faulk and Ceaser) in. Tavion plays three positions for us, and he's handling it well.

"He works extremely hard and has a high football IQ. Chantz Ceaser is a 6-3 sophomore who's been running it well and has a super strong arm. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to fellow sophomore David Journet."

While the Bears passing game appears to be rising, their bread and butter is still running the ball with the veer attack led by UL commitment Kendrell Williams along with Traylon Prejean, who returns after missing most of last season with a torn ACL.

"Popcorn (Prejean) has looked excellent so far," Courville said. "We're very excited to have both of them (Williams and Prejean) back. Kendrell understands how well he did last year, but he won't live in the past. He works hard every day to get better."

Williams had to shoulder the load in the Bears' run-heavy attack once Prejean went down last season and did so to the tune of 1,935 yards rushing, and he's continued to put on size this offseason.

"Kendrell's been hitting the weightroom hard this summer," Courville said. "He's at 195 at right now and wakes up and runs a 4.5 40. He's ready for the challenge (of West Monroe). He'll run over you every chance he gets. He's not afraid of contact."

While the Bears have a strong skill group in place, the Rebels don't lack firepower with quarterback Lane Little and lead back Derome Williams.

"(West Monroe) is tough, big, fast and strong," Courville said. "They'll try to establish the run on you, but they're not afraid to spread it out and throw. Their quarterback (Little) is a lefty and can run. It will be an extremely hard test, but we're looking forward to the challenge."

The Bears defense will have to perform well, but they appear to be in good hands with a pair of seniors in linebacker Dylan Smith and free safety Bailey Despanie, who is committed to Tulane, as well the big guys in the trenches.

"We'll be counting on Dylan Smith," Courville said. "He's basically the quarterback of the defense. Same goes for Bailey in the secondary, he does a great job of getting those guys lined up. We'll also have to do well in the trenches on both sides of the ball and establish long drives to take time off the clock. We'll have to dominate up front to get them to stop running it, and once they start throwing, we'll have to be dominant in pressuring the quarterback."