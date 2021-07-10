LOREAUVILLE - While many local football stars have decided to announce their future plans prior to the upcoming season, Calep and Collin Jacob have put that decision on the back burner for now.
That's because the twin brothers from Loreauville High have unfinished business on the field.
In the Class 2A quarterfinals last year, Loreauville lost a 21-14 double overtime thriller to Kinder, which went on to finish as state runner-up.
The Jacob twins are not only determined to win a state title in their final prep season, they'll also get an early shot at Kinder when the two programs meet in Week 3 at Loreauville.
"Ever since I saw the game on the schedule, I've been telling Coach (Terry) Martin that this is our game," said Calep Jacob, who plays quarterback and safety. "We're looking forward to it."
Calep Jacob accounted for 231 all-purpose yards last year against Kinder with two touchdowns. Collin Jacob, who plays receiver and safety, intercepted two passes and had two receptions for 44 yards.
Army, Navy, UTSA, New Mexico, Southern and Southeastern Louisiana have extended scholarship offers to Collin Jacob.
"I appreciate all the schools equally that have offered me a scholarship," Collin said. "We're being patient with recruiting. We're not rushing anything."
Both of the twins were All-Metro selections last year.
Collin Jacob totaled 82 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, five receiving touchdowns and a kick return for a TD.
Calep Jacob passed for 955 yards and 11 TDs in nine games with 91 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
Army, Southern and Southeastern have offered scholarships to Calep Jacob.
"Collin has more defensive film than me," Calep said. "Some of the schools that have offered him didn't realize that he has a twin brother."
"When I talk to college coaches, I always let them know that I have a twin brother who can do the same things I do," said Collin Jacob, who is open to playing any position on the next level.
"Calep has been throwing the ball to me since we were four years old. It would be awesome for us to both be on the offensive side of the ball in college. That would be the ultimate situation."
In two games over the past two years, Calep Jacob has thrown the game-winning pass on the last play of the game to his brother.
"I've been playing quarterback since I was a little kid," Calep said. "I'm also open to playing defense. It's wherever they need me.
"On our defense, I'm the leader at high safety. I call the signals and let people know where to go. As a quarterback, I'm able to read passes at DB and react quickly to things like head fakes."
Martin said the brothers are fiery competitors.
"They're among the most competitive players I've ever said," he said. "College coaches love how physical they are and love their competitiveness. Their ability to do different things and play different positions also stands out.
"On defense, they have really good instincts and can play down in the box or up high. They both have really good instincts, good ball skills and break on the ball well. Collin plays safety for us, but he can also play cornerback."
Martin said that the twin's versatility is a major selling point for college programs.
"The probability is higher that they'll play defense in college, but several schools have talked to them about offense," he said. "Southern loves Calep at quarterback. They're two of the more versatile kids I've ever had."