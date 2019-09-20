Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David has been coaching high school football long enough to know that projecting the rest of the season is fruitless. After all, part of his job is laying the foundation so teenagers can mature, which can be a fickle process.
“At this level, every week is a new week,” David said.
But even if David doesn’t know exactly what he’ll see from his team each week, he can’t complain about the start, and the future certainly looks promising. Now 3-0 after Thursday’s 42-0 win against Port Barre, the Vikings appear to have a path to an undefeated regular season based on their remaining schedule.
OC’s remaining two nondistrict games are against Kinder and Port Allen, two teams that have combined to go 1-5 as of Thursday. The Vikings are also the defending District 5-1A champions, having outscored their league foes by a combined score of 217-6.
Next week’s matchup with 1-2 Kinder, a state finalist in 2013, 2014 and 2015, should pose problems, especially its run-heavy attack. The Oct. 18 meeting with Catholic-Pointe Coupee appears to be the Vikings stiffest test in district play. OC beat the 2-1 Hornets, the 2017 league champions, 12-0 to clinch the district championship in last year’s regular-season finale.
But outside of those games, the Vikings appear to be strong favorites in every other game left on the schedule.
Especially with two-time defending champion Lafayette Christian no longer in the bracket, OC could also go into Division IV playoffs as a title contender. The Vikings, who hosted and won a postseason game a year ago, last reached the state championship game in 2005 and won the Class 2A title in 1974.
OC may have raised some eyebrows with a 21-7 win against Ascension Episcopal in the Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree at St. Edmund High late last month. But last week’s road trip to Vermilion Catholic was the Vikings’ first major hurdle, and they leaped it with a 33-21 victory. The win against the two-time Division IV semifinalist vaulted OC into The Acadiana Advocate’s Super 10 at No. 9.
David doesn’t believe his team is ahead of where he and his staff thought the Vikings would be entering the season. OC returned 10 starters from last year, four of whom play in the defensive front seven. Through three weeks, the Vikings have pitched two shutouts and held a potent VC offense to 21 points.
“The guys that have come back and our seasoned starters have really come back and continued to play at the level they finished at,” David said. “I think that’s a big thing to why we’ve been as sound as good as we’ve been earlier and played as well as we’ve played earlier.
"A lot of those guys when they came back and started this year, there really wasn’t a lot of build-up time. They kind of hit the ground running where they were, and we’ve continued to improve from that point.”
Offensively, along with having three starters back on the offensive line, OC welcomed back Jesse Roy, whose athleticism and sound decision allow the Vikings to utilize the run-pass option frequently. Roy’s job is made easier by the explosiveness of receiver Ronal Patin and Keon Coleman.
Roy threw five touchdowns passes against Port Barre, including three that went to Coleman. Coleman, a junior two-sport star, is up to 295 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
“His evolution and his growth has been a huge part of our offensive success this year,” David said of Roy. “We’ve got some good skill kids, but the issue is, ‘Can you get them ball? Can you get them ball consistently? Can you get them ball where they can do something with it after they get it?’
"He’s really done a great job of that. If he continues to improve as the season goes, we have a chance to be really tough.”
The Vikings had played competitive games against the Screamin’ Eagles the past two seasons, beating them in 2017 and losing by only a last-second field goal last year, so David certainly appreciated the measuring-stick victory in a “playoff atmosphere.” But OC’s fourth-year coach noted VC has done something in recent years that he hopes his squad can do.
“The thing that they’ve done really well is they’ve really continued to improve as the season goes, and that’s one thing we’ve got to try to do,” David said.
“Not rest on our laurels and admire our success but continue to work and improve each week, so that hopefully at the end of the season, you can get in that rare air of being those final four, final two teams.”