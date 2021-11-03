Lafayette Christian Academy announced Wednesday morning that it will play up in Class 4A despite having Class 2A enrollment numbers.
At the beginning of the next school year, the Knights will compete in 4A in football, baseball, softball, track and boys and girls basketball.
Although not required to play up in volleyball, soccer or cross country, the school elected to make the move from Division IV to Division III in those sports.
"This was the right time to do it," LCA president Jay Miller said. "Our coaching staffs are excited about it. There wasn't one coach who didn't feel we're ready."
Founded in 1974, LCA joined the LHSAA eight years ago. Since then, the school has won a total of 13 state titles including girls basketball (four), boys basketball (three), girls track (two) and four consecutive football championships. All were won on the Class 1A level except for two football and one girls basketball championship.
"I contacted people at several programs that play up, including Denny Duron at Evangel, and they shared their journey with me," Miller said. "They talked about what all it has done for their programs, such as improving the level of competition and the student-athletes that the move could draw. We felt like it was our calling."
With Class 3A and 4A football programs both competing in Division II, the Knights theoretically could have moved up to 3A and competed in the Division II football playoffs. With the move to 4A, however, the Knights hope to be placed in the same district as Teurlings Catholic and St. Thomas More.
"We would love that," Miller said. "I'm not sure if our program has always handled success the way we should have. We didn't make a whole lot of friends out of the gate, if you will. The last three years, our goal has been to reestablish a strong relationship with other schools, and I think we've done that in particular with St. Thomas More."
The Acadiana area currently has three 4A districts. District 4-4A includes Rayne, Eunice and North Vermilion, along with Lake Charles area programs Washington-Marion and LaGrange. Washington-Marion will move to 3A when the LHSAA draws the new districts in January.
District 5-4A includes Westgate, STM, Teurlings, Carencro and Northside with Carencro moving to 5A, and 6-4A includes Cecilia, Opelousas, Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge and Livonia.
LCA's current enrollment for grades 9-to-12 is 344 students. Of the local 4A schools, Northside (638) has the lowest enrollment, and Westgate (938) has the highest enrollment. Teurlings and St. Thomas More have enrollments of 781 and 928 students.
"With David Thibodaux potentially moving to 4A without football, we're hearing that the LHSAA might condense the local 4A districts from three to two," Miller said. "We would be highly in favor of a seven or eight team district. We have confidence that the LHSAA will make the best decisions for the state."