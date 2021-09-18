The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators recorded a convincing non-district win Friday by defeating the North Vermilion Patriots 32-0 in Youngsville.
Ascension Episcopal took advantage of a blocked punt and two North Vermilion turnovers in the first half to jump out to a 22-0 halftime lead and never looked back/.
Ascension Episcopal (2-1) has to feel pretty good about blanking a 4A school before district play begins for them next week, while North Vermilion (0-3) continues to feel frustration after dropping to close games over the first two weeks of the season.
Below are five takeaways from the game for each school:
We'll begin with Ascension Episcopal, who lost a close opener to Lafayette High (30-23), before defeating Catholic of Point Coupee last week (56-22), and which begins District 7-2A play next Thursday at Jeanerette.
1. Nagging miscues for Blue Gators
The Blue Gators, as good as they were, didn't play a perfect game. They committed double-digit penalties, including eight in the first half alone, while also committing a turnover.
"It was a good win against a good football team," Ascension Episcopal head coach Matt Desormeaux said. "We played hard, but we made too many mistakes and didn't execute like I would have liked tonight. But they (North Vermilion) probably had something to do with that.
"Penalties were an issue, and I felt we were sloppy at times," said Desormeaux. "But I'm really pleased with what our defense was able to do against a good football team."
2. Dardar only getting better
Ascension's junior quarterback, in his third varsity start, threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 10 touchdown passes on the young season.
"Cade played well against Lafayette High, but I thought he played even better last week, and he just continues to progress," Desormeaux said. "He's a hard worker who learns from his mistakes, and we're really pleased with where he's at."
3. Dardar blessed with weapons
Britt Campbell caught nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Princeton Cahee rushed for 56 yards and one score.
"We like our skill players," said Desormeaux said. "We think we have a number of guys who can make big plays, and we feel like our skill-position players are certainly one of the strengths of our team."
4. Baudoin as good as advertised.
The senior defensive lineman, who has offers from a list of impressive schools, anchors a defensive line that can match up with anybody.
5. Blue Gators ready for district
Ascension Episcopal will be ready to play Jeanerette in their district opener next week if Desormeaux has way.
"A lot of people don't put as much emphasis on district championships today, because of the power rankings, but one of our first team goals is to win district," Desormeaux said. " Jeanerette always plays us tough, so we have to be prepared and cut down on some of our mistakes."
Now, five takeaways for North Vermilion, which is still searching for its first win, after another frustrating night.
1. Self-inflicted wounds
North Vermilion shot itself in the foot, with the two turnovers and blocked punt in the first half, otherwise, the game could have been a lot closer.
After Ascension Episcopal took an 8-0 lead, the Patriots seemed primed to answer back on the following possession, driving 46 yards, before turning the ball over on a fumble.
North Vermilion then went 33 yards on its next possession, before costly penalties thwarted the drive.
It was that kind of night for the Patriots.
"It's frustrating when you get things going in the right direction and then make mistakes at the most inopportune moments," North Vermilion head coach Brett Blakey said. "We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot, and you can't do that against a good football team like they (Ascension Episcopal) have."
2. No chance to shine
The Patriots, who run an up-tempo offense, never truly got the chance to shine, due to not only a talented Ascension Episcopal defense but also because of numerous penalties, which kept them from finding a much-needed rhythm.
"We have to have to ability to complete the slants, and complete the hitches because we want to be up-tempo," said Blakey. "When you're an up-tempo offense and you're not in that rhythm it makes it really tough because the pace ends up affecting your defense more than it does the other team."
3. Defense still impressive
North Vermilion, despite allowing 32 points, has an impressive defense.
"Our defense was just on the field way too much tonight," said Blakey. "When we didn't turn the ball over and they (Ascension Episcopal) had to drive the field, they scored one touchdown.
"When they had a short field, they took advantage of it, and that's what great teams do," said Blakey. "So, defensively, I think the pieces are there. We just have to execute better on offense."
4. Patriots have tools on offense
Senior running back Benny Freeman, who rushed 24 times for 74 yards, has the ability to make big plays, while junior quarterback Isaiah Whitlock connected with senior Ethan Guidry for eight completions.
"We have the ability to move the ball, and have made the ball, at times," said Blakey. "We just have to find a way to minimize the mistakes we've been making and just execute more consistently."
5. Record bit deceiving
North Vermilion is better than its 0-3 record would indicate.
The Patriots lost two close games to open the season, falling to Kaplan (20-14) and Loreauville (27-20), prior to the shutout loss to Ascension Episcopal.
"In Kaplan, we had the ball at the end of the game with a chance to score, and last week at Loreauville, it was a one-score game, so we've been right there," said Blakey. "We have to keep pushing forward and not let our record dictate our reaction to next week.
"There's still seven weeks left, and we have a wonderful opportunity to win some football games," Blakey said. "Hopefully, these first three games teach us how to overcome adversity and how to get off the mat and keep fighting."