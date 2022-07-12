St. Martinville receiver Harvey Broussard, one of the state's top uncommitted football prospects, remains open with his recruitment as his senior year approaches.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Broussard, who caught 47 passes for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last year while helping the Tigers to the Class 3A semifinals in football, holds 31 scholarship offers.
Broussard hasn't scheduled any official visits yet, but he's considering trips to Virginia, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida and LSU. All have offered a scholarship except for LSU.
Virginia sees Broussard as its next top receiver out of Louisiana after Plaquemine's Dontayvion Wicks had a record-breaking season last year.
"The Virginia fans have been showing a lot of love on social media," said Broussard, who is impressed by the business program at the school. "Their wide receivers coach (Marques Hagans) came down during the spring. He loves my work ethic and says I'm going to be a dangerous receiver on the next level."
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock began recruiting Broussard when he was with Cincinnati. Receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Brown, who played in the NFL with Jacksonville and Carolina, is now overseeing Broussard's recruitment for the Bearcats.
"When I didn't visit this summer, Cincinnati thought I wasn't interested, but I am interested," said Broussard, who believes the Bearcats could make a return appearance to the CFB playoffs this season. "They got back in contact after that."
Baylor receivers coach Dallas Baker is recruiting Broussard for the Bears. Baker was a first-team All-SEC selection during his college career at the University of Florida and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Having played receiver himself, Coach Baker knows what it takes to get to the NFL," Broussard said. "He's also a tall guy like myself who has the same jumping ability and long arms. He says he can get me into the pros and that he'd love to coach me."
Jabbar Juluke and Corey Raymond are recruiting Broussard for Florida, which will enter its first season under head coach Billy Napier.
"When Coach Raymond came to the school this spring, it was nothing but love," said Broussard, who has known Napier since he was a sophomore. "The Florida coaches said I'm the only receiver out of Louisiana they're recruiting."
Broussard burst onto LSU's radar after he was named the top receiver at the Tigers' summer camp by the recruiting service on3.
"After the camp, Brian Kelly told me they loved the way I handled my business," he said of LSU's first year head coach. "They've been contacting me daily since then. They said they're coming with an offer."
Broussard, who caught seven passes for a season-high 238 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 9 win over Teurlings Catholic last year, said he'll commit and sign with the program that makes him feel most at home on its campus.
He averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game and was named honorable-mention all-state in basketball this spring and played a significant role as a sophomore for St. Martinville's state runner-up team.
He also qualified for the state track meet in the long jump, triple jump and high jump, and placed second in the triple jump.