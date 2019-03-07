LAKE CHARLES You don’t make it to seven state championship games in 14 trips to the big event without being able to adapt.

If nothing else, St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard has certainly been able to do that over the years.

The No. 1-seeded University High Cubs found that out the hard way in falling to Broussard’s Cougars 57-41 in Wednesday’s Division II state semifinals at Burton Coliseum.

Now Broussard hopes to pull the right strings one more time when his No. 4-seeded defending state champion Cougars take on No. 3 De La Salle in the 2 p.m. state championship game Saturday.

“Did I think we could beat University? Certainly I did,” said Broussard, who is trying for his fourth overall state title. “But did I even dream we would beat them by 15 or 16 points? No, absolutely not. That’s a good team that played against a lot of good competition all year long.”

Part of the success in both the 46-44 win over David Thibodaux in the quarterfinals and the 57-41 semifinals win over University was STM's unique defensive strategy.

Against David Thibodaux, the Cougars played exclusively man-to-man.

Against University, STM played its 1-2-2 matchup zone the entire game.

“I just felt like we had to stop their dribble penetration (vs. University),” explained Broussard, who is now only 13 wins shy of 1,000 career wins. “So played 1-2-2 matchup zone. They weren’t hitting. It was working, so we just figured, ‘Why get out of it?’

“We even rebounded well out of it. They got a few offensive rebounds, but not many.”

Broussard would be shocked if one primary defense works against the Cavaliers (20-9), however.

The seniors on STM’s squad may remember the 3-point shooting exploits of De La Salle when the Cougars met the Cavaliers two seasons ago.

“This is most definitely best team we’ve faced so far in the playoffs,” Broussard said. “It’s not like the De La Salle team two years ago where they’d make 15 3-pointers,” Broussard said. “That team would pass up layups for 3-pointers. All five guys could make 3s. This team can still shoot the 3, but they basically have three shooters and two guys who penetrate.”

Junior guard John Kelly, son of head coach Paul Kelly, is the top shooter, while 6-2 junior Jalen Ned is the Cavaliers’ best overall player.

“He’s the shooter,” Broussard said of Kelly. “He’s a good player. When we first saw him as a freshman, he was just a shooter, but now he’s more of a complete player. He’s a coach’s son, so he knows how to play the game.

“He (Ned) is real athletic. He’s one of the best players we’ve seen all year. He rebounds, he shoots, he passes. He’s just a complete player.”

Ned will likely get real familiar with STM senior defensive specialist Logan Rader.

“Rader is our guy,” Broussard said. “He’s been able to guard guards, forwards and even centers for us this year. We’ll likely use him to try to limit his (Ned’s) touches as much as possible.

“But I don’t think we’re going to be able to stick with one defense like the last two games. I think we’re going to have to try to keep them off balance. We’re going to have to jump into some different defenses.”

The Cougars have also made bigger overall adjustments as the season’s gone along. Broussard is convinced the troubling second-round district loss to Teurlings Catholic was “the defining moment” that spurred the Cougars back to Burton. STM has won eight of its next nine games since that setback.

“Really, we started playing at a little faster pace to try to speed up the game,” Broussard said. “In the past, we’ve had more spot-up shooters, but we really don’t have that this year.

“De La Salle is pretty quick. I don’t know how many opportunities we’re going to get, but when we can we’ll try to push it up the court.”