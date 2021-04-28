The Notre Dame Pioneers have a shot to get 100 home runs as a team this season. They currently sit at 94 bombs.
That’s not the focus heading into the state softball tournament, however. Winning the program's third straight state title is.
The Pios head to Sulphur with an experienced group and will face No. 5-seeded St. Charles in the Division III semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.
It was smooth sailing last week for the Pios in the quarterfinals against Catholic-New Iberia, and they’ve had a good week of practice leading up to the tournament according to head coach Dale Serie.
“This week has been pretty good,” Serie said. “The girls have been relaxed. We’ve been practicing and putting them in different situations. We’re trying to keep sharp, focused and enjoy the moment.”
The Pios have several starters that played key roles on the 2019 team as freshmen with only three current starters not having played in the state tournament before.
“It’s huge because out of the starters that we have, only two girls weren’t in the lineup (in 2019),” Serie said. “We have a ton of experience even though we’re young, only three hadn’t played in the state championship, so experience is important. Corine (Poncho) has played in some of the top tournaments in travel and select ball along with Maci (Bergeron) and Abigail (Savoy), so I don’t think the lights will be too bright.”
While the Pios have arguably the best lineup in the state, but St. Charles appears to be a formidable opponent being well-coached and having sound pitching.
“I think it’s going to be a good matchup,” Serie said. “They (St. Charles) have good coaching and are fundamentally sound. We know it’s going to be a war, so we can’t lay down, but I do like the matchup. I think we can handle it, but their pitcher doesn’t walk a lot, so we’ll have to be sharp.”
The Pios’ starting pitcher for Thursday is still to be determined, but with their experienced and powerful lineup, it will be hard for anyone to stand in their way of another Division III crown.
“Our starting pitcher is to be determined, we’ll just have to see how they warm up,” Serie said. “Bailee Royer leads our team in innings, but we’ve seen Maci (Bergeron) and Corine (Poncho) throw lately and have Addy Gautreaux and Morgan Alleman.”
“We talk about (the state championship), see it, discuss it, embrace it, attack it, so we expect to be where we’re at now. Getting the opportunity and focusing isn’t hard, but we have to make sure that they don’t get too excited. Other than that, we’re ready.”