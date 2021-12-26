ST. MARTINVILLE — The Rayne boys basketball team used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to sprint past Ville Platte 68-54 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic Sunday in St. Martinville.
The Wolves (9-6) will meet Edna Karr (13-2), which is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, in a winner's bracket contest Monday at 3 P.M.
Second-year coach Donovan Morris was glad to get the win, but he wasn't pleased with the defensive effort.
"We still gave up too many points," Morris said. "We like to hold our opponent to 40 points. We're off our goal."
The Wolves, who have won four of their last five games, held 5A programs Barbe, Benton and Acadiana to 21, 32 and 33 points in early-season games. In a 55-32 win over Acadiana in November, Rayne held the Wreckin' Rams scoreless in the second quarter.
"That's the highlight of our season," Morris said. "On the defensive end, we've been pretty good. We're a defensive-minded team. We like to turn our defense into our offense.
"You could say we're a run and gun-type team. We pick you up with full-court ball pressure. We spread it out on offense. Everybody touches the ball with good ball movement and good penetration."
The Wolves trailed Ville Platte 52-49 entering the fourth quarter but held the Bulldogs (8-6) scoreless for almost the first five minutes of the fourth.
Jyrius Cole, who had scored one bucket in the second quarter, pumped in nine points in the fourth for Rayne, as did Lance Smith.
Cole is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior post, while Smith is a versatile 5-foot-8, 150-pound senior guard. Cole is averaging 13 points per game with eight rebounds.
Smith, who finished with a game-high 29 Sunday, has been scoring 14 points per game with six assists. 5-foot-7 junior guard Dashaunte Cormier added 13 points with 11 coming in the first quarter on three 3-pointers.
"So far, so good," Morris said. "We're just trying to get into our groove, so to speak. I'd like to think we've played a pretty tough schedule with games against Southside, North Central and St. Martinville."
Although the Wolves lost guard Kaleb Columb — who averaged 15 points per game last year — to a season-ending injury in the jamboree, Tayshaun Columb is scheduled to return from injury after the holiday break.
Tayshaun Columb averaged 22 points per game last year for Rayne, which entered the Class 4A playoffs last year as a No. 31 seed. The Wolves were eliminated in the first round by No. 2 Eleanor McMain, which went on to win the state championship.
"I'm expecting us to be competitive in this tournament," Morris said. "We're here, and we're not here to lose. There are some big-time teams in this tourney that are going to make big playoffs runs. We're happy to be in the mix with those guys."