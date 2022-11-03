Southside has advanced deeper into the volleyball playoffs each year under coach Julie Dawson, and the Sharks have all but one starter back from last season's semifinals team.
That experience paid off Wednesday in the Sharks' 25-22, 25-9, 27-29, 25-15 win over district rival New Iberia in a Division I bi-district playoff game.
"We have a great core," Dawson said. "Moving forward, going through the playoffs, it's a core of girls with experience who understand the system. They know what it's all about."
No. 21 New Iberia (22-12) took an 8-5 lead in the first set on a block and an ace from middle hitter Laila Sigure. Southside responded with three straight points and neither team could build more than a three-point lead the rest of the way.
The Yellow Jackets pushed ahead 21-18 on another Sigure kill and went up 22-21 on Zoriahn Davis' block, but the Sharks scored the last four points on kills from Claire Udaz and Vyktoria Breaux and two New Iberia errors.
"That was a great first round match," Dawson said. "We had to work for every point. Nothing was easy for us. Their serving was taking us out of system. They were hitting spots, catching our weaknesses and catching us off guard."
The No. 12 Sharks (22-8) scored 12 straight points to close out the second set. Breaux had two kills down the stretch and right-side hitter Karrington Eugene had a kill and two blocks.
"We did a good job of making adjustments," Dawson said. "We had to adjust to dig shots from No. 1 (Sigure). In the first set, she was getting a lot of kills so I moved my defense around."
Eugene, who finished with four blocks and 11 kills, hold the school career record with 215 blocks. When Emery Westmoreland missed the first several weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain, Eugene showed her versatility by moving to the middle.
"She is a force," Dawson said of Eugene. "The middle is a difficult position for a left-hander to play, but she took on that role. Once I was able to move her back to the right side, she blossomed."
The Sharks were also led by Breaux (12 kills, 21 digs), Celia Vallot (36 assists), Riley Foster (21 digs), Khloe Deggs (25 digs) and Mia Sheppard, who provided 13 digs and four of the team's 10 aces.
"Our serving kept us in the match," Dawson said. "Our serving is our glue."
The Sharks will face another district rival in the second round at No. 5 Sam Houston (28-9), which eliminated No. 28 Covington in four sets. The match is set for 5 p.m. Friday in Moss Bluff.
Southside, which has won 11 of its last 13 matches, defeated the Broncos in five sets last month in Youngsville.
"It went back and forth the last time we played Sam Houston," Dawson said. "There was one rally where the ball went over the net 13 times.
"I'm anticipating a barnburner in front of a packed house. We'll have to control our emotions and stick to the game plan."