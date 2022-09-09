St. Landry Parish Schools on Thursday issued new security measures for high school football games.
The enhanced security comes after a number of shootings involving young people in Opelousas and a shooting scare that neccessitated evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium in August.
There was a fight at the stadium Aug. 26 during the football jamboree. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon later said no shooting, occured. However, there were rumors about a gun at the stadium that prompted fans to panic.
"Obviously panic swamped the stadium, people began to run," McLendon said. "But there was no gunfire, absolutely no shooting in this stadium," he said.
McLendon said several juveniles involved in the fight were arrested.
The new guidelines are intended to calm fears that games may not be safe for spectators, according to a statement from the school system.
"We aim to foster a safe and enjoyable environment where our student-athletes, coaches and spectators can enjoy all the successes of our programs," the statement said. "Providing this type of environment requires adjustments in our procedures at sporting events."
The following guidelines will be enforced at all athletic facilities during St. Landry sporting events:
- Parish events will be transitioning to an online/cashless system. Tickets will be on sale at www.eazyticks.com. Debit and credit cards are accepted at the game.
- High School students must purchase tickets online only. No tickets shall be purchased at the gate for high school students.
- Elementary and middle school children shall be accompanied by a parent/guardian, or they will not be admitted into the gate.
- All students in grades 6-12 must have a school ID to enter athletic facilities.
- Fans will not be allowed to congregate anywhere in the stadium/facilities, including but not limited to walkways, hallways, restrooms, etc.
- No loitering will be permitted.
- Students and spectators must be sitting in the stands. Aisles must be kept clear. Congregating around the bleachers or under the stadiums will not be permitted.
- No spectators will be allowed on the field/competition area before or after the game.
- Absolutely no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
- Any individual who does not comply with stadium officials’ directions will be immediately escorted from the facility and will not be allowed remittance, and may be banned for the rest of the year.
- Any St. Landry Parish student currently serving suspension or expulsion is not permitted to attend any athletic/extracurricular events.
- St. Landry Parish has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting. Any offenders will be ejected from the event and will be subject to disciplinary action.
- Anyone leaving the stadium will not be allowed re-entry unless a new ticket is purchased.
Changes to the policy have been made to allow for certain types of bags to be brought into a sporting event. The following bags will be permitted inside St. Landry Parish Athletic Events:
- Clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12-by-6-by-12” inches
- Clutch or small purse, with or without a strap, that does not exceed 6.5-by-4.5 inches
Equipment bags for necessary medical items will be allowed, along with diaper bags for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size. Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags are not clear, so they will not be permitted.