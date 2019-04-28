LAFAYETTE — For the fifth straight year, Louisiana’s best high school golfers will converge on Acadiana Monday and Tuesday as the area hosts the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA state boys’ and girls’ golf championships.
Championship play begins Monday with the first of two 18-hole rounds, with about 250 boys and girls qualifiers from last week’s regional competitions taking part in six divisions determined by enrollment.
Boys Divisions I and III will compete at The Wetlands (par 72) in Lafayette, boys Divisions II and IV will compete at The Farm d’Allie (par 72) in Carencro and girls Divisions I and II will compete at Les Vieux Chenes (women’s par 74) in Youngsville. Play will begin at 8 a.m. in boys Divisions III and IV, 9 a.m. in girls Divisions I and II and 1 p.m. in boys Divisions I and II on Monday.
Sulphur has dominated Division I girls, winning every title since 2015, while Lacassine will look to make it three straight girls Division II titles.
Repeating hasn’t been easy in any of the boys’ divisions. Last year, University High (Baton Rouge) and Episcopal of Acadiana both had won three straight titles, but ESA finished second to St. Frederick’s in Division IV and University finished second to Ascension Episcopal in Division III. St. Frederick’s won by a huge 42-stroke margin for last year’s Division IV crown.
Ascension Episcopal has all four of its top finishers returning from the youngest team ever to win a state golf title, with last year’s lineup including two freshmen One was individual champion Eli Ortego.
The other defending boys champions are C. E. Byrd, which had won three straight Division I crowns before losing to Jesuit in 201, and Benton, which had a run of five straight titles snapped by tournament host Teurlings Catholic two years ago.
In this year’s regional competition, only one of the six returning team champions managed the lowest score in the qualifying events for the state tournament. That was St. Frederick’s, which won Division IV’s Region I title at Oak Wing with a 354 score. The other top boys scores in the regional round were St. Paul’s in Division I, Region II at Beau Chene (299), St. Louis Catholic in Division II, Region I at Links on the Bayou (311) and Loyola Prep in Division III, Region I at Tamahka Trails (293).
The top girls teams in the regional round were Ursuline Academy in Division I (165) and Academy of the Sacred Heart in Division II (144), both at Region II competition at Beaver Creek.
Along with Ortego, who won the Division III title by a one-stroke margin last year, the only other returning individual champion is Academy of the Sacred Heart’s Cassidy Lambert in girls Division II.