The St. Thomas More Cougars’ boys soccer team defeated the North Vermilion Patriots 4-0 Tuesday night.
The STM seniors were honored before the game for senior night and one senior in particular had an outstanding game.
STM was led by senior Thomas Montgomery with a hat trick. Montgomery scored his first goal three minutes and scored his second shortly after.
Montgomery joked that he thought the game was going to be a blowout after scoring his second goal Tuesday night.
“I was thinking 8-0,” Montgomery said. “Score as many goals as we can and get out of here. But three goals felt really good and I just capitalized on my opportunities that came.”
Montgomery was a football player and soccer player but this year decided to focus only on soccer.
“Last year. I felt like I had a slow start because I came in late to the season,” Montgomery said. “I was behind everyone but this year I was able to cruise right on in with the rest of the team and that definitely helped.”
STM head coach John Plumbar thought his team played with a lot of pace because of Montgomery.
“He (Montgomery) just brings a wealth of pace. I haven’t seen a defender that can stay with him,” Plumbar said. “In a foot race he is probably one of the fastest on the team and he is kind of like our secret weapon and he has been a joy to watch.”
Aside from Montgomery, Plumbar was grateful that the seniors were honored before the game.
“I thought the boys played well tonight, it was senior night and we got to honor them which we enjoyed very much,” Plumbar said. “The guys (the seniors) that don’t get a lot of time as they usually do were able to play the majority of the game. Other guys took a step for the seniors to enjoy their night.”
Montgomery was not the only senior Plumbar had high praise for.
Plumbar said the biggest difference between this year and last year is their leadership in the team. Plumbar said STM senior Andrew Stringer is the most vocal player when it comes to being a leader on the team.
“I tell everyone he (Stringer) is what keeps this team together,” Plumbar said. “He is just a great person, I don’t think anyone on this team can say anything bad about him. He knows when it is a good time to put his arm around someone but also knows when it’s time to jump on someone as well.”
STM played aggressively all night following Montgomery’s lead and kept the intensity high all game.
“We want to play high intensity and be in everyone’s face,” Plumbar said. “We don’t want teams to be comfortable playing against us.”
STM’s next game will be Wednesday night on the road against the David Thibodeaux Bulldogs.