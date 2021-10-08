Before the decisive fifth set in Thursday's District 2-IV showdown between Ascension Episcopal and Lafayette Christian, Blue Gators volleyball coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm issued a blunt challenge to her team.
"I told them it was simple," she said. "You can choose to have an attitude that you believe you can win, or you can choose to be scared to lose. That choice is up to you, and I think tonight we played to win."
Ascension, ranked No. 1 in Division IV, responded by winning the fifth set to earn a 28-26, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12 victory over the No. 3 Lady Knights.
Abby Hall recorded 18 kills, 16 digs and five blocks for the Blue Gators, and Katherine Voigt added 13 kills, six blocks and four digs.
"We came in really prepared in the first and second sets for the offense they run," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "It's a different offense in that it's kind of a flip of what most people run. LCA's stronger hitters are their left-handed hitters and, with the way they set up their lefties, it's really hard to play defense against it."
After the second set, LCA coach Bryan Barrett switched from a 5-1 offense to a 6-2, and the Knights rallied to win the next two sets.
"Bryan is an amazing coach who I look up to," LeBlanc-Ulm said "We had the momentum coming into the third set, then they made a really smart change with the 6-2. It took us some time to make an adjustment."
The Blue Gators (20-4, 1-0) came back from a 7-5 deficit in the fifth set.
"After the fourth set, it would have been easy for our team to fold, but we didn't," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "We took advantage of every possible point and believed in each other."
Barrett said the Blue Gators' defensive prowess forced the Knights to also make adjustments.
"Ascension played one of the best defensive matches we've seen this year," he said. "We were forced to change some things offensively that we haven't had to this season, and that put a couple kids playing out of position."
Ashlyn Poirier had a team-high 38 digs for the Blue Gators, while libero Lola Blancher registered 34 digs.
"When they won the third and fourth set, we just had to push through," Poirier said. "We have a lot of fight in us. We've been preparing for this. This is a huge win. We have to prove to everyone that we deserve to be where we're at right now."
"We knew they weren't a team that would just give up," Blancher added. "We knew it wouldn't be easy to close it out, but by working hard and fighting for every point, we were able to pull through."
District 2-IV includes four of the state's top seven teams. In addition to Ascension and LCA (17-6, 1-1), Catholic-New Iberia (20-7, 2-0) is ranked fourth and Notre Dame (12-7, 1-0) is seventh. Last year, all four programs reached the LHSAA state tournament, which will be held in Lafayette for the first time since 2005.