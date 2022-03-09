BASEBALL
Acadiana 11, St. Thomas More 1
Comeaux 7, Carencro 2
New Iberia 18, Patterson 2
Southside 8, Opelousas Catholic 2
Eunice 10, Port Barre 9
North Vermilion 7, Catholic-NI 3
Patterson 17, Northside 3
Beau Chene 11, Highland Baptist 6
Catholic-PC 7, Opelousas 3
Church Point 9, Highland Baptist 8
Crowley 12, Mamou 9
Crowley 13, Ville Platte 1
Ascension Episcopal 15, Centerville 0
Vandebilt 4, Vermilion Catholic 1
Church Point 9, Highland Baptist 8
Church Point 221 120 01 - 9 13 0
Highland 330 101 00 - 8 16 2
WP - Hayden Meche (4 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Top Hitters - CP: Andy Briceno 2-5, 2 RBIs; Chandler Guillory 2-5, RBI; Joshua Richard 3-3, RBI; Carter Fontenot 2-4, RBI; Lane Hoffpauir 2-4, RBI.
Crowley 13, Ville Platte 1
Ville Platte 000 10 - 1 9 3
Crowley 304 6x - 13 8 0
WP - Gavin Boudreaux (4 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), LP - Foreman (3.1 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Top hitters - Foreman 2-3, Walker 2-2.
Eunice 10, Port Barre 9
Port Barre 004 300 02- 9 4 2
Eunice 023 000 23- (10) (10) 6
WP- E. Fruge (4 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) LP- Arnaud (0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K) Top Hitters- Port Barre: Vercher 1-3, RBI; Eunice: D. Philips 2-3, 2 RBIs; H. Darbonne 2-4, 2 RBIs; J. Bellard 1-4, 2 RBIs; H. Manuel 1-4, 2 RBIs.
North Vermilion 7, Catholic-NI 3
North Vermilion 320 101 0 - 7 10 1
Catholic-NI 011 000 1 - 3 2 4
WP - Allen Johnson (6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6K), LP - Zachery Napier (1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2K). Top Hitters - NV: Tyson Leblanc 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI’s; Dylan Naquin 1-4, 3B, RBI; Camden Breaux, 4-4; Brandt Fontenot 1-2, RBI; Lane Patin 2-5; CATH: Gunner Brown 1-2, RBI; Trey Delahoussaye 1-2.
Crowley 12, Mamou 9
Mamou 060 110 1- 9 7 4
Crowley 504 030 x - 12 11 6
WP - Jackson Istre (5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K), LP - Aj Arvie (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - CROW: Ryan Trahan 4-4, 3B, 4 RBI’s; Jackson Istre 2-4, 2 RBI’s; Gavin Boudreaux 2-4, RBI; MAM: Tate 2-3, 2 RBI’s; Fontenot 1-3, RBI; Ardoin 1-4, RBI.
Thursday’s Schedule
North Vermilion at Lafayette Christian, Northside at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Westgate, Church Point at Cecilia, Marksville at Northwest, Delcambre at Bunkie
Friday’s Schedule
South Beauregard at Carencro, Northside at Jeanerette, Opelousas at Ascension Christian, Westgate at Kaplan, West Feliciana at Erath.
Tournaments
(Thursday-Saturday)
Eunice, St. Martinville, Gueydan.
SOFTBALL
Teurlings 10, Carencro 0
Lafayette High 6, Hanson 1
Highland Baptist 20, Northside 3
Livonia 15, Opelousas 2
Breaux Bridge 22, Comeaux 0
Iota 20, Delcambre 2
Notre Dame 16, Ville Platte 1
Abbeville 20, Franklin 2
David Thibodaux 19, Centerville 0
Jennings 3, Erath 2
South Beauregard 16, Kaplan 5
Kaplan 17, St. Martinville 0
Teurlings 10, Carencro 0
Carencro 000 00 - 0 2 8
Teurlings 122 32 - 10 8 2
WP - M. Moya (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), LP - Jaide Lacombe (4.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Top hitters - CAR: Brooklyn Poullard 1-3, Arrianna Francis 1-2; TEUR: V. Romero 2-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; M. Smith 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; A. Melancon 2-3.
Breaux Bridge 22, Comeaux 0
Breaux Bridge (11) 5 6- 22 14 0
Comeaux 000- 0 1 1
WP- Kenedi Langlinais (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) LP- Sword (3 IP, 14 H, 22 R, 18 R, 1 K, 7 BB) Top Hitters: Breaux Bridge: Bella Racca 2-3, 3 RBIs; Amber Racca 2-3, 3 RBIs; Skylar Richard 2-4, 3 RBIs; Kennedy Stanfield 1-1, 3 RBIs; Comeaux: Dugas 1-2.
Thursday’s Schedule
Acadiana at Iowa, New Iberia at Comeaux, Lafayette at Vermilion Catholic, Sulphur at Southside, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington-Marion, Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More, Beau Chene at Highland Baptist, Breaux Bridge at St. Edmund, Cecilia at Opelousas Catholic, St. Joseph at Opelousas, Church Point at Iota, Ville Platte at Mamou, Northwest at Pine Prairie, Kaplan at Abbeville, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Lafayette Christian at Morgan City, Jennings at Notre Dame, False River at Westminster, Plainview at Northside Christian,