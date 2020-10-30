RAYNE -- Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry had been looking for a performance like this since he took over the position nearly two seasons ago.
A complete game. A flawless victory. Putting it succinctly, domination.
The defense certainly did its part in Friday night’s 49-7 win over North Vermilion to wrap up District 4-4A play for Rayne (3-2, 1-1). However, it’s hard to ignore exactly what Ron Charles did to spearhead the Wolves’ offense.
The senior ran for five touchdowns -- efforts of 15, 3, 14, 6 and 43 yards -- and topped 200 rushing yards to lead a team that scampered for well over 300 yards in the game.
Throw in two first half interceptions by junior Landon Richard on the defensive end and it’s easy to understand Guidry’s enthusiasm after the game.
“This is probably the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve dominated start-to-finish,” he said. “(Charles) is a really talented back. He’s got a lot of speed. It was nice to see us pop some big plays tonight. But, give some credit to the offensive line. They did an excellent job pushing those guys around and controlling the line of scrimmage all night.”
The 49 points, all coming from the offense, certainly is going to grab attention. However, Rayne’s defense more than held its end of the bargain. North Vermilion’s only score, a six-yard Rontrell Broussard touchdown catch, came with 10:40 remaining in a game that Rayne had well under control by that point.
“The option stuff is very tough to defend,” Guidry said. “We went with a very gap-sound scheme. We knew we had to cover the quarterback and the pitch man as well, so every play we had players on them. Our front-four did an excellent job of maintaining their gaps and that was the difference.”
The win came at a good time for Rayne, who was fresh off of a double-overtime heartbreak against Eunice in Week 4. Rayne hopes to use the win as a springboard for the rest of the season.
However, it’s an end of the season that comes with no gimmes the remainder of the way. Rayne closes with Notre Dame, Lafayette Christian and Comeaux to finish up the season due to an abbreviated district slate due to Hurricane Laura canceling the seasons of two of its district opponents.
“I was anxious to see how our guys would respond tonight,” Guidry said. “They responded well. With only three district games, dominating this one was good. It won’t be an easy task (the rest of the season), but we’ve got to keep getting better and moving forward each day.”