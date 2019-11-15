UL basketball coach Bob Marlin said that Kobe Julien was still having vision issues Friday night, after getting hit in the eye Tuesday in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ road loss at TCU.
It’s hard to imagine what Julien could have done with perfect eyesight.
The redshirt freshman had career highs with 23 points and seven rebounds, scoring 16 of his points in the second half, in leading the Cajuns to a comeback 73-61 win over Youngstown State and their third straight home win.
“He’s cramping late in the last four minutes, and I asked him if he wanted to come out and he said no,” Marlin said after Julien led UL’s rally from a six-point deficit early in the second half. “He continued to make free throws and really stepped up. He really got poked good the other night and you could tell it was still swollen. He’s still having problems, so he deserves a day or two off to rest and get his vision back.”
Julien hit 7-of-12 shots in the game, including going 5-for-7 in playing all 20 second-half minutes. He also made six straight free throws after halftime, and his twisting bank shot with 8:40 left gave UL the lead for good at 51-50. That shot also started a 12-2 Cajun run, one that ended on two Julien free throws with 2:44 left that provided a 61-52 advantage.
Julien, the son of former Cajun standout Wayne Julien (1977-81) who sat out his true freshman season with a knee injury, and fellow Baton Rouge product Jalen Johnson combined for 17 rebounds. Marlin said that was huge after Youngstown State (1-2) outrebounded UL 25-16 in the first half including 10 offensive boards.
“They (Youngstown) had outrebounded Louisville on Sunday,” Marlin said, referring to the Penguins’ 78-55 loss to the third-ranked Cardinals. “Out defense was good and that kept us in the game, but one of our goals in the second half was to outrebound them and we were able to do that (18-12).
“We made sure we boxed out and got there early,” Julien said. “They (Youngstown) take a lot of threes, so we had to stay outside and get long rebounds. We’re taught to close out and we were making them take deep threes, and more than likely they’re going to miss those and that plays right into our hands.”
The Penguins hit only eight-of-31 three-point attempts after entering the game with only a 21.4 success percentage outside the arc in their first two games. Conversely, a UL team that had shot 21 or more treys in each of its first three games only took 13 three-pointers, hitting three.
Many of those misses came early when UL was well under 25 percent from the field late in the first half and was only 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) from the floor in trailing 29-26 at halftime. But the Cajuns made up for that with an attacking second-half offense, one that got the visitors in foul trouble early – UL shot in the bonus for the final 11:24 and in the double-bonus for the final six minutes.
They also made those chances count, going a perfect 22-of-22 from the line after halftime and 28-of-32 (87.5 percent) for the game. Julien was 8-of-8 and Cedric Russell (14 points) and Dou Gueye were both 6-of-6.
“That’s the reason we try to get there,” said Johnson, who had his first collegiate double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) on his 22nd birthday. “It’s free shots. We work on them every day at the beginning and end of practice … during practice, too, now that I think about it. We’re always working on free throws.”
“The free throw line has been good to us,” Marlin said, “and once we got there we continued to go and make them.”
Freshman Mylik Wilson added nine points, including a monster dunk off his own steal with 12:23 left that gave UL a 41-37 lead and capped an 8-0 run.
“That was the play of the game,” Julien said. “That’s what got us started, a big momentum change.”
“Did you see how high he got,” Johnson added. “Oh, yeah, we feed off that kind of stuff. I was flexing all the way in the back court.”
“His tip and then throwing it down was pretty impressive,” said Marlin, who moved into third place on UL’s all-time coaching win list (178, moving past Marty Fletcher and now trailing only Beryl Shipley and Dutch Reinhardt). “It got the crowd in the game. We’ve seen stuff like that from him in practice. He’s going to do something every night. He’s still a freshman and he’s learning, but that’s the way to take it over.”