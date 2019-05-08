SULPHUR — There aren’t many more satisfying feelings for a coach than when his or her team executes a game plan, especially not when the players devised the plan themselves.
In Northside Christian baseball coach Broc Hernandez’s case, he credits his players for the decision they made on the team’s pitching plan for Wednesday’s Division V semifinal game against second-seeded Family Community.
Three weeks of discussion paved the way for a 4-3 victory that sends third-seeded Northside Christian (18-9) to the state finals for the first time since 2014, when they claimed the Class C championship.
The agreed upon approach was two-fold: Start senior right-hander Dustin Hernandez but keep him to a 59-pitch limit, the maximum amount of pitches the LHSAA allows a pitcher to throw with only one day of rest in between appearances. Junior left-hander Keegan Foreman would then relieve Hernandez either at the pitch limit or if Northside Christian started to fall behind.
Ideally — assuming Northside Christian won and Foreman kept his pitch total under 60 — both would be available for the title game against fifth-seeded Runnels, scheduled for noon Friday on Field 41.
What the club wanted to avoid above all else was what happened in last year’s semifinals against Claiborne Christian. After Broc pulled Foreman from the game, the Crusaders put together a 12-run inning on their way to a 13-2 victory.
“That’s kind of the thing that sparked us this year,” Foreman said. “It fueled us. It made us want it even more. It was just a revenge thing.”
Despite Northside Christian falling behind 2-0 during Hernandez’s three innings on the hill, the plan worked to perfection. Hernandez kept the game within in reach over three innings and 55 pitches. Foreman then stepped in a provided four innings of one-run baseball. He allowed just three hits and did not conceded any free passes.
Foreman has a herky-jerky delivery and throws four pitches — a two-seam and a four-seam fastball, a slider and a curveball. But he said his late-breaking two-seamer can be most difficult for opposing batters to diagnose.
“Keegan’s very deceptive,” Broc said. “He just has a weird release. He’s not going to blow it by you, but he’s hard to square up. He’s did his job today. He kept his pitch count low, and he got the outs.”
“From the left side,” the coach added, “it’s just hard to read.”
It’s Northside Christian’s second straight come-from-behind postseason victory, as it trailed 4-1 at one point during their 5-4 quarterfinal victory against Episcopal of Acadiana.
“I told the boys, ‘We’re just going to have to battle,’ Broc said. “We’ve been a scrappy team all year long. I hate to be the comeback kings, but it seems like we’re always fighting from the back. For once, I’d like to be in the lead in a game. But it works for us. The boys stay fired up. We played good game. We played a solid game. Our pitchers did a real good job.”
Before Foreman was called upon, his offense began heating up. In the bottom of the third, Gabe Perry beat out an infield single and scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit in the half.
Northside Christian took the lead in the fourth. Nick Jones drew a walk, and Lance Martin drove him in on a single to left center. Martin, who advanced to second on the throw home, moved to third on passed ball and scored on an error.
“I was blessed for it,” Foreman said of the run support. “We’ve been working on that all season. We’ve been playing bigger teams just for these moments like this, and we pulled through."
Northside Christian was undeterred by Family Community knotting the game at 3 in the fifth. In the bottom of half of the inning, Northside Christian received singles from Koye Credeur, John Walker and Anthony Stansbury, and Jones lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to regain the lead.
Jones and Dustin are the only two players remaining from Northside Christian’s 2014 championship team. Broc was in charge of scouting for Northside Christian five years ago.
Meanwhile, Foreman remained composed. He stranded a runner at third in the sixth and worked around a leadoff single in the seventh.
“It was hard last year. It was really hard,” the southpaw said. “It was 1-0, I think, in the third or fourth, and we just collapsed. … It was hard to watch. We worked our butts this whole season just to get back to this moment. It feels great just to get over the hump.”