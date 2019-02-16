BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Scores
3-5A – Barbe 71, Acadiana 46; Comeaux 54, Sam Houston 41, Lafayette High 45, Sulphur 35; LaGrange 63, New Iberia 55.
4-4A – Carencro 69, Teurlings 35; St. Thomas More 50 Rayne 48; Westgate 86, Northside 70.
5-4A – Breaux Bridge 49, St. Martinville 34; Opelousas at Livonia; Beau Chene 64, Cecilia 48.
5-3A – Crowley 60, Pine Prairie 52; Iota 83, Eunice 68; Port Barre 60, Church Point 36; Northwest 44, Mamou 39.
8-3A – Abbeville 56, Patterson 44; David Thibodaux 66, Berwick 33; Kaplan at Erath; North Vermilion 57, ESA 52.
6-2A – Welsh 61, Lake Arthur 51.
7-2A – Franklin 55, Catholic-NI 47; Delcambre 66, Loreauville 57; West St. Mary 57, Ascension 17.
5-1A – North Central 63, JS Clark 40; Westminster at Ascension Catholic.
7-1A – LCA 65, Country Day 59; Vermilion Catholic 67, CCMC 66; Gueydan 59, Westminster 57; Hackberry 62, Highland Baptist 59; Centerville 83, Hanson 21.
6-B – ESA 44, St. John 39; Northside Christian 69, Midland 62; North Central 63, JS Clark 40; Hicks 62, Hathaway 60.
BBHS 49, SMSH 34
BREAUX BRIDGE (49) Deandre Hypolite 19, Trevonte Sylvester 3, Dalton Alexander 8, Dartravien Girod 2, Seth Alexander 14, Kavion Martin 3. Totals: 15 (3) 10-17.
ST. MARTINVILLE (34) Jalen Mitchell 4, Andrew Savoy 3, Jayvien Mallery 8, D. Gabriel 3, Tanner Harrison 8, Mandrel Butler 2, D. Alexander 4. Totals: 9 (4) 4-6.
BBHS 7 11 13 18 – 49
SMSH 10 9 2 13 – 34
3-pointers – BBHS: D. Alexander 2, S. Alexander 1; SMSH: Savoy 1, Mallery 2, Gabriel 1. Total Fouls: BBHS 8, SMSH 20. Fouled Out: Mallery.