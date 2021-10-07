After dropping two of their first three games, the Comeaux Spartans are undefeated in District 3-5A action heading into Friday's contest against visiting Acadiana.
In victories over Lafayette High and Sam Houston, the Comeaux offense ignited for 75 points. Quarterback Sean Malveaux passed for 442 yards and two touchdowns while adding 72 yards rushing and four scores.
"Sean is doing a good job of learning the system," first-year Comeaux coach Eric Holden said. "He has a great mental approach and he's coachable."
Malveaux has done an excellent job spreading the wealth to his group of playmakers. Treyven Paddio has rushed for 226 yards and four scores the past two weeks, and 6-foot-3 receivers Jaylon Domingeaux and Alex Linzer have nine receptions for 284 yards.
"I can't explain how happy I am with Paddio," Holden said. "He runs the ball hard and has great vision. Domingeaux and Linzer are exceptional talents. Every time we snap the ball, Alex has the opportunity to do something amazing, and Domingeaux is the same type of kid."
Holden said two additional receivers - Emery Taylor and Tawasky Williams - have made significant contributions. On defense, 6-foot-5, 280-pound nose guard Zylon Paul has been a force, and the senior will need to continue playing well against Acadiana's veer option offense.
"Of course, there is a lot of excitement," Holden said of the Spartans' 2-0 district record. "I'm proud of them for working hard. I'm developing and creating a new culture here. We've installed a new offense that the kids have never run.
"We have to keep grinding. We have a great opportunity to learn from Acadiana. They're great champions. It's paramount that you get your kids in front of great teams so they can see how it's done. We're excited."
Vikings progresses
Northside goes for its second straight win when the Vikings travel to Opelousas (1-4) in a non-district battle of local Class 4A programs.
The Vikings, who lost their first three games by narrow margins, were able to clean up some mistakes in last week's win over Peabody.
"We still made a lot of mistakes, but we eliminated some mistakes," Northside coach John Simmons said. "We eliminated a lot of penalties. To be honest, the lack of penalties helped us, and our running game also helped. Our backs and offensive line had a great day."
Northside's offensive line, composed of tackles Keon Gunner and Kaleb Fox, guards Keshaun Brisco and John Simmons III, and center John Simmons Jr., controlled the line of scrimmage last week.
"This is one of the best games that group has had," Simmons said. "I've been waiting for this. After we were held scoreless by Abbeville in Week 4, our offense was upset. There is a big change from last year in that the guys really want to win. They will claw and fight for four quarters."
Simmons expects a close game Friday at Opelousas (1-4).
"They're really athletic with a couple of big kids up front," he said. "They have great speed. Their quarterback can really throw it. It's their homecoming. We're going up there for a war. We had them for our homecoming last year and beat them (16-10)."
BBHS hanging tough
Like most coaches, Tank Lotief isn't impressed with moral victories. His Breaux Bridge defense, however, was able to slow down the red-hot Teurlings Catholic passing attack in last week's 20-12 loss.
Teurlings quarterback Preston Welch was coming off a 17-completion, 423-yard, 3-touchdown performance in Week 4 against Notre Dame before the sophomore was limited to 12 of 23 passing for 120 yards last week.
"We played pretty well," Lotief said. "We tackled well. We did a lot of the things we're supposed to do. The weather rained a little bit, so maybe Teurlings didn't want to throw it as much. It's possible they overlooked us coming off the Notre Dame game."
Conversely, the Breaux Bridge rushing attack sputtered in the loss. Outside of Christian Matthews, who rushed for 89 yards, the Tigers managed only 21 yards on 10 carries.
"We looked rough against Teurlings," Lotief said. "But their defense had something to do with it."
The Tigers have a deceptive 1-4 record coming into Friday's District 6-3A opener at Cecilia (3-2). After an easy Week 1 win over New Iberia, the Tigers were forced to forfeit two games due to COVID-19 issues. During those two weeks, Breaux Bridge couldn't practice, and it showed in a Week 4 loss to Vandebilt Catholic.
"We're still not where we should be," said Lotief, who is looking for improvement on offense. "We have to be more consistent. We have a young offensive line. Sometimes, they make mistakes. We have a more experienced backfield, but sometimes they're not hitting the hole correctly."