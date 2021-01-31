Outstanding Offensive Player
Walker Howard, St. Thomas More
The LSU commitment lived up to the preseason hype about as much as an athlete can. In his first season as a varsity starter, the junior quarterback completed 210 of his 317 passes for 3,369 yards with 39 touchdowns and only five interceptions in leading the Cougars to a second straight Division II state championship. In his three postseason games, Howard threw for 390, 380 and 381 yards to highlight his incredible brilliance and consistency all year long.
Outstanding Defensive Player
Cameron George, Acadiana
The UL commitment is the quiet, strong, steady leader of the state championship Terrible Turks defense for the Rams. Voted as the District 3-5A Most Valuable Player, George led a defensive front wall for the Class 5A state champions with both the ability to stop the run and the pass. The intimidating force finished the season with 33 solo tackles, 21 assists, 11 quarterback sacks, 13 tackles behind the line, 20 hurries, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Coach of the Year
Tony Courville, Carencro
When Tony Courville took over as Carencro’s head coach before the 2017 season, he hoped to relive some of the Golden Bears’ glory days of the 1990s. That first season included playing too many freshmen in a 3-7 season, but it was all part of the plan to make a legitimate run at a 4A state title this season. Carencro began the year with a road win over West Monroe and flexed its muscles big time in the postseason, including dethroning four-time state champion Karr in the finals, for the program’s first state title since 1992.
Offense
Traylon Prejean
Running back, Carencro
After missing most of the 2019 season with an injury, Prejean made up for it this fall by leading the area in rushing with 1,201 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Kendrell Williams
Running back, Carencro
After carrying a huge load last season, Williams’ load was managed during the regular season, but he exploded in the playoffs as planned to finish with 964 yards and 15 TDs.
Deon Ardoin
Running back, Eunice
Finishing as the school’s all-time leading rusher, Ardoin carried the Bobcats this season with 873 yards and 12 touchdowns on 108 carries.
Jack Bech
Wide receiver, St. Thomas More
Had perhaps the greatest season of a wide receiver in area history with 70 catches for 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns in only 10 games.
Carter Arceneaux
Wide receiver, St. Thomas More
Another huge weapon in St. Thomas More’s offensive arsenal with 46 receptions for 644 yards and eight touchdowns for the state champions.
Jack Pruitt
Wide receiver, Southside
Receiver who lost his starting quarterback early on and still made a big impact with hands and his legs — catching for 397 yards and three TDs and running for 445 and eight TDs.
Justin Babineaux
Lineman, Acadiana
Top offensive lineman on a state championship unit that had six backs that rushed for over 600 yards in the ball-control veer attack.
Quinn Collins
Lineman, Carencro
Top offensive lineman on a Golden Bears’ unit that produced two All-Metro running backs and steamrolled opposing defenses in winning the 4A state crown.
Ethan Guerin
Lineman, St. Thomas More
Top lineman on a state championship line and arguably the best offense in the state in any class with dynamic passing game and effective rushing attack.
Kevontdraay Savoy
Lineman, Eunice
Two-way All-District performer for the Bobcats. In addition to being the top blocker, he also had 54 tackles, 11 tackles behind the line and five sacks on defense.
Dakameron Calais
Lineman, Cecilia
Athletic offensive lineman for the District 6-4A champion Bulldogs, blocking for a potent passing game and a versatile balanced rushing attack.
Markel Linzer
Athlete, New Iberia
Ended the regular season as the area’s leading rusher in his second season in the Wing-T, finishing with 1,103 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 79 carries.
Braxton Guilbeau
Kicker, Southside
Made four of his eight tries on field goals with a long of 47, all 21 of his extra points and also had 10 touchbacks.
Defense
Thaos Figaro
Lineman, Lafayette High
Transferred from Acadiana and made an immediate impact, contributing 40 tackles, 5 assists, 14 tackles for losses, six sacks, nine hurries and scored two defensive TDs.
Michael Akins
Lineman, New Iberia
Adding to the list of top-notch defensive line in 3-5A, Akins had 47 tackles, 28 for losses, 18 sacks, three caused fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown.
Rondre’ Charles
Lineman, Carencro
Came through even bigger during the Bears’ playoff run, the 6-2, 245-pound junior finished with 27 solos, 15 assists, 20 for losses, 4.5 sacks and blocked a kick.
Oliver Craddock
Linebacker, Lafayette High
Helped Lions’ newcomer Thaos Figaro reverse Lafayette High’s recent fortunes with a strong defense, including 40 tackles, 7 for losses, 5 breakups, 3 picks and 2 defensive TDs.
Derrick Bercier
Linebacker, Acadiana
The top run-stopper on Acadiana’s vaunted defense with 68 solos, 24 assists, three sacks, nine for losses, three hurries, a forced fumble and a caused fumble.
Caleb Arceneaux
Linebacker, Acadiana
The outside and big-play linebacker for the Rams with 56 solos, 22 assists, three interceptions, seven for losses, six pass breakups and four hurries.
Zyion Madison
Linebacker, Westgate
Defensive playmaker for the Tigers, finishing with 65 tackles, six behind the line, five sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Bailey Despanie
Defensive back, Carencro
Tulane signee and quarterback of the Bears’ defense at safety, finishing with 40 solos, 11 assists, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Ian Montz
Defensive back, Acadiana
Acadiana’s version of Despanie, Montz led the Rams’ dynamic defense with 25 solos, 42 assists, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
Dominic Zepherin
Defensive back, St. Thomas More
Headed to Yale, the cover cornerback for the champion Cougars collected 38 solos, 24 assists, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
Drailun Anthony
Defensive back, Acadiana
Quite possibly the best athlete around, the junior newcomer didn’t have many tackles but had 10 breakups, six interceptions, three tackles for losses and scored three defensive touchdowns.
Dedrick Latulas
Return specialist, Westgate
The sophomore stormed onto the scene in 5-4A in a big way by returning four kicks for touchdowns during the season.
Bryce Boullion
Punter, St. Thomas More
Yes he averaged 38.4 yards a punt, but really the school’s all-time leading tackler after 58 solos, 89 assists, three caused fumbles and two recoveries this fall.