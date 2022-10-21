The game couldn’t have started out much better for the North Vermilion Patriots.
As a result, it ended to the Patriots’ liking as well with a 42-20 road win over the Northside Vikings on Friday.
“The kids talked all week about coming out here and doing a job,” NVHS coach Brett Blakey said. “I’m really proud, especially the offense. I told them I felt like we’re improving week in and week out.”
On the game’s first drive, the Patriots marched 62 yards on 11 plays in 6:31 for a quick 7-0 lead with quarterback Jag Broussard doing the honors with a 1-yard TD run.
Then the start got even better. The Patriots recovered the ensuing kickoff on the Vikings’ 26.
After eating 3:07 more off the clock and getting a Tucker Denais 1-yard TD plunge for a 14-0 lead, there 10 minutes was off the clock and Northside’s offense hadn’t touched the ball yet.
“It’s big with momentum,” Blakey said. “With high school age kids, momentum is a big deal. For us to go about seven or eight minutes in the first drive and then get the next weekend and run pretty much the entire first quarter off the clock, it’s a big deal, especially when they’ve got the athletes they do.
“You want to keep them on the sideline, because they showed in the second half what they can do when they’re on the field. It was nervous there for a little while.”
Consequently, the Vikings’ offense was out of sync early on.
“We didn’t have an offensive play until the second quarter, so know we’re cold on that side with our quarterback,” Northside coach John Simmons said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half.
“It took us a while, so we had to run the ball a little bit. We had a Wildcat package that we use that we’re trying to use. It looked pretty good. Without that, … We need more of our guys to buy in and we need to finish more drives.”
Before that transpired, though, North Vermilion had seized that early momentum to the tune of a 28-0 lead with 3:43 left until intermission, thanks to a 3-yard Denais score and a 21-yard scoring run by Isaiah Whitlock.
“ Obviously, you look at the stats against Westgate and you look at the stats against STM and they won’t be there, but I felt like we’re doing a great job of improving every week upfront,” Blakey said. “The kids are understanding the blocking schemes better, the backs are seeing the holes a lot better.”
Joshua Carter ignited Northside by returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to the red zone. Three plays later, Ja'Nathan Bonnet scored on a 7-yard run.
Then amazingly, it was the Vikings’ turn to recover the kickoff at the Patriots’ 33.
Only this time, Northside wasn’t able to complete things because of an Evan Deshotels interception in the end zone on third-and-2 from the NVHS 3.
If not for turning Northside away before the end of the first half, things really would have gotten interesting because the Vikings opened the second half with a 16-play, 70-yard scoring drive in 7:26.
Bonnet scored on a 2-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal to trim the lead to 28-14.
The Patriots responded with a nine-play, 58-yard drive to get a 2-yard TD run from Denais for a 35-14 lead 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Denais continued his hard running to finish with 95 yards and three scores on 20 carries.
“Just get as many yards as you can, just keep pushing,” Denais said of his mindset. “You get pumping the legs, you’re going to get more than what you want.
“I’ve been watching film, studying and I thought I could do good damage over here.”
Playing in a district with such powerhouses as St. Thomas More, Teurlings, Lafayette Christian and Westgate has been a learning experience.
“It’s hard,” Denais said. “We’re learning. It’s helping us even though we’re struggling. It’s teaching us to keep pushing. We play these harder teams – these bigger teams – and then we play other teams that aren’t as big and we just dominate.”
As a team, the Patriots rushed for 287 yards with seven different backs splitting the carries.
“That’s been my mindset because we’ve got to play so many guys both ways,” Blakey said. “Tucker is the only guy that doesn’t play on the defensive side of the ball.
“Kiaron Rudd and Ethan Frederick are starting in the secondary. If they go down, the drop-off is a bigger one than if they go down on offense for us. I’m really proud of how some of our guys have stepped up.”
Now 4-4 on the season, Blakey is hoping this win will propel the Patriots into the playoffs in two weeks.
“This morning, we were at 23 and I would assume we’ll move up,” he said. “I think we’ll be in the playoffs and I’d like to believe we’ll have a winnable game. Hopefully, we won’t be playing a top five seed.”