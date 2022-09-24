Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes.
And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were on their way to accomplishing that feat as they building a two-touchdown lead.
But missed opportunities offensively, turnovers and the inability to thwart two onside kicks, saw the Knights get outscored 35-0 over the next 18 minutes on the way to being defeated 35-20 by the Bearcats.
“It sucks,” Faulk said. “But that’s kind of been the story thus far for us this season. We haven’t been able to put together a full 48 minutes, yet this season and we didn’t again (Friday).”
After jumping out to a 14-0 lead behind touchdown passes from quarterback JuJuan Johnson to Dudley Jackson in the first quarter and Alonzo Ryes in the second quarter, the Knights (3-1) had all of the momentum.
But that began to change in the final two minutes of the first half, when Zheric Hill intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown to cut the Knights’ lead to 14-7 with 1:45 remaining in the first half.
The Bearcats (3-1) came out of halftime and successfully executed an onside kick to steal a possession from the Knights. Six plays and 55 yards later, the Bearcats had tied the game at 14-14 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dyson Fields with 9:19 remaining in the third.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bearcats again recovered an onside kick, then marched seven plays and 58 yards for another touchdown on a 30-yard run by Jordan Hayes to take a 21-14 lead.
“We had prepared for it,” Faulk said about the onside kicks. “They had shown that in previous games. Sometimes they pop kick it, squib it or onsides it. We just didn’t do a good job of executing and they executed.”
Three plays later, the Knights fumbled, and the Bearcats recovered at their 22. Two plays later, Ruston extended their lead to 28-14 on a 20-yard touchdown run by Fields with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.
“When they got the momentum, they never relinquished it,” Faulk said. “We’re up 14-0 with the ball and we have a chance to make them really uncomfortable. If we score, we have a chance to force them to do things, they don’t want to do. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to stop the bleeding.”
The Knights’ defense, which spent a lot of time on the field in the second half, went from stifling the Bearcats’ offense, to appearing worn down as Ruston ran one power running after another to close the game.
Offensively, the Knights, who had three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble), were led by Johnson. Johnson completed 12 of 24 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 73 yards on 13 carries.
Defensively, the Knights held the Bearcats to 73 yards in the first half. However, in the second half, Ruston rushed for 292 yards en route to finishing with 359 yards rushing.
“We have to put together a full 48 minutes,” Faulk said. “Now again, we have been playing against some really good people. We had moments to put games away, and we let teams get close. In Week 3, we started out slowly and then came on strong. We have to play for 48 minutes. I’m going to get better. We’re going to get better. We’ll learn from this.”