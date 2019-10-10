Most successful coaching tenures — whether it be building a program from the ground up or returning one to its former glory — features a defining moment.
The significance of it can vary at the time, but usually, when afforded perspective, there’s a moment that offers evidence of progress. Maybe it’s a turning point for the program as a whole or simply proof that what a coaching staff is doing is actually working.
Perhaps it’s still too soon to tell, but Carencro may have had that moment last year against Teurlings Catholic. After sputtering to a 3-7 record in his first season, Tony Courville’s second year at the helm ended with Bears winning four of their last five games to finish second in District 4-4A and achieve a .500 regular season. No one win was bigger than the 41-34 overtime win against the Rebels in the regular season finale.
Aside from beating a traditionally strong program like Teurlings, the win was also the fourth time in league play that the Bears scored at least 39 points, all of which were victories. The production on offense in the second half of the season was evidence that Carencro’s switch to the veer offense under coordinator Gavin Peters was working.
“It was up and down (at the beginning of last year), and then we kind of got on a little roll in district,” Courville said. “To come out on top (against Teurlings), for the things that we had gone through last year, it was definitely positive feather in our cap.”
Now five games into the 2019 season, Carencro is 4-1 and averaging 45 points per game, including putting up 71 points on Washington-Marion, which was the third most in school history. During a 58-19 win against St. Martinville last week, Carencro rolled up 590 yards of offense and had two players, Kendrell Williams and Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean, rush for more than 200 yards.
So it’s becoming clear the Bears have one of the best offenses in the Acadiana area in their second year running the veer, especially with four three-year starters on the offensive line.
“I think they’ve made some strides,” said Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier. “They had a lot of speed last year, but the second year in it always a little better. The backs are just so tough running the ball downhill. They do a great job blocking in front of them, but the running backs, to me, are special. They’ve got some guys returning on the offensive line. Last year they were figuring it out, but this year it looks like they’ve got it figured out.”
The production of Williams and Prejean, who’ve combined to rush 1,238 yards and 18 touchdowns thus far, hasn’t surprised Courville.
“They are exactly what I thought they would be,” Courville said, “and they still haven’t peaked yet.”
Friday’s rematch between Carencro and Teurlings, which opens up District 5-4A play, is perhaps even more significant than it was in the preseason. With league favorite St. Thomas More playing up to expectations and Westgate quietly winning four of its first five games, that means four district teams are 4-1 at this point. The Cougars travel to New Iberia to play the Tigers this weekend, as well.
So wins from here on out, for all four league teams, will be precious, and the Rebels are playing about as well as the Bears are at this point. Teurlings gave undefeated Notre Dame all it wanted for four quarters before falling 42-31. The Rebels then rebounded with their ninth straight victory against rival Breaux Bridge, winning the special teams battle and getting just enough stops on defense.
“I know Dane said that they felt they weren’t able to finish games last year. I think it’s just the opposite this year,” Courville said. “They’re finding ways to finish games.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carencro at Teurlings Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Rebel Stadium
Radio: 105.9-FM (CAR); 96.5-FM (TC)
Records: CAR 4-1; TC 4-1
Rankings: CAR unranked in 4A; No. 6 in area; TC unranked in 4A; No. 7 in area
Last season: CAR, 5-6, lost in first round to Assumption; TC, 4-7, lost in first round to Parkview Baptist
Last meeting: CAR won 41-34
Series history: Tied at 4
Players to watch: CAR — OG Zavione Willis (5-10, 235, Sr.), QB Tavion Faulk (6-0, 175, Jr.), HB Kendrell Williams (6-0, 195, Jr.), HB Traylon Prejean (5-6, 190, Jr.), WR Lucas Williams (6-2, 210, Jr.), CB Bailey Despanie (6-2, 170, Jr.), FS Ra’shad Onezime (6-1, 185, Sr.). TC — QB Sammy LeBlanc (6-1, 175, Sr.), RB Larkin Spring (5-8, 170, Jr.), TE Noah Fontenot (6-2, 210, Sr.), WR Coleman Bond (6-0, 175, Jr.), WR Julien Guy (5-8, 140, Jr.), LB Bradley Boudreaux (6-0, 200, Sr.), LB R.J. Tripp (6-0, 210, Sr.).