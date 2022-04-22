This could be habit-forming.
Oh, wait. It already is.
The Lafayette High Lady Lions held off determined Barbe for a 188-171 victory over Barbe in Thursday's District 3-5A track meet at Acadiana High.
"That's 12 of the last 13, and seven straight," coach Ron Baillargeon noted. "The loss was by one point.
"But Barbe gave us a fight. There was a point where I was saying, 'Maybe they can beat us today."
Not to worry. As long as freshmen Amber Broussard keep freshening up the program along with veterans like Reece Grossie, Courtney Wiltz and Destiny Hoover, LHS will be just fine.
Broussard looked ready for more after winning the 800 in 2:31.53, the 1600 in 6:06.58 and the 3200 in 13:18.34 to gamer running events MVP acclaim in her debut in the rivalry with Barbe.
"We wanted to stay ahead of them," she said. "That's what we talked about. They were able to keep it close much of the time. I want to get a PR next week at Regionals (at Northwestern State)."
Wiltz hit one barrier in the 100-meter hurdles, costing her one win with an unusual 16.06 time, and her 17-4 long jump was also runner-up. But the veteran blew away foes in the 300 hurdles in 46.87 and she added a 4:07.35 4x400 win.
Grossie won the discus (115-1) and was second in the shot put (33-0), while Hoover scored in the 100 and 300 hurdles and long jump and the 4x800 relay won.
All in a days work when you're best in your district.
Barbe won the boys competition, 108-83 over Southside, with New Iberia third and Sam Houston fourth.
Connor Irvin starred for Southside with wins in the 1600 (4:30.22) and 3200 910:51.67), joined in the spotlight by teammate Landon Baptiste, the field events MVP with a 6-4 high jump win to go with second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
The highlight for NISH was Amire Ledet, winner of the long jump (21-5) and triple jump (45-3). Comeaux's Kelix Robinson won the 110 hurdles (15.50) and 300 hurdles (40.08). And Acadiana impressed with 4x100 (43.01) and 4x400 (3:31.87) relay victories.