Opelousas High School coach Jimmy Zachery said he is convinced tackle Trent Murphy’s best football is ahead of him.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns could reap the benefits of that progression.
“He’s very athletic,” Zachery said, “but if there’s one word that comes to my mind when I think about Trent, it’s leader. He’s really smart and he’s a leader on and off the field.”
The 6-foot-4, 271-pound Murphy was headed to McNeese State until coach Frank Wilson left to go to LSU last month to take an assistant coaching position.
That led Murphy to decommitting from the Cowboys.
Since then, Murphy received offers from UL, Louisiana Tech, Southern and Nicholls State, as well as the standing offer from McNeese.
Murphy visited UL last weekend and said he came away impressed.
“The visit went very well,” said Murphy, who plans to announce his choice on national signing day next Wednesday. “Everyone was very friendly. Everyone was truthful and honest.
“The facilities were nice. I loved the facilities. The thing that probably stood out the most, though, was the academic side. There are a lot of great advisers.”
Murphy said he wasn’t swayed by the development of Billy Napier leaving for Florida and Michael Desormeaux taking over.
Desormeaux wasn’t new to him. The new Cajuns coach began recruiting Murphy two summers ago after he attended a camp at TCU.
“(Murphy) really opened a lot of eyes at that camp,” Zachery said.
“He was dominating four- and five-star guys there.”
That TCU experience and new Opelousas offensive line coach Oliver Thierry’s help elevated his play and his stock, Murphy said.
“He helped me a lot my senior year,” Murphy said of Thierry. “I feel like I’m a lot stronger and a lot quicker.”
Zachery said Murphy’s technique improved as a senior.
“When we took over, the athletic ability was already there, but he needed to make some improvements on his technique,” Zachery said. “Things like his steps, his hand placement, his hat placement and how to pull. I think he’s just going to keep getting better.”
Murphy has primarily been a left tackle in high school, but Zachery said he worked out a tackle, guard and center at the TCU camp and showed promise at all three.
“I really think it depends on what kind of scheme you run,” Zachery said. “I think he’s capable of playing any of those positions.
“Whichever one he plays, he’ll excel. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.”
