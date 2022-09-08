Teurlings Catholic will face an unconventional opponent when the Avoyelles Mustangs travel to Lafayette on Friday.
The Mustangs have a unique approach to special teams - rarely punting, always going for a two-point conversion and almost always trying an onside kick.
"Avoyelles has a whole different mindset," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "They've changed the game the way they do things."
The Mustangs, coached by Andy Boone, went 11-3 last year and reached the Class 2A semifinals. During the regular season, the Mustangs defeated metro area programs Rayne (22-20) and Eunice (34-7).
Last week, Avoyelles throttled Marksville 72-18. The Mustangs' Wing-T offense averaged 22.7 yards per carry while rushing for 613 yards and eight touchdowns.
Avoyelles had three 100-yard rushers with Decareyn Sampson (9-246, 4 TDs), Carlos Bazert (8-155, 2 TDs) and Josh Williams (6-135, TD).
"It's really been a chore to simulate Avoyelles' offense in practice," Charpentier said. "Our young kids on the scout team have stepped up, but we don't have a 250-pound tailback (like Bazert)."
Junior quarterback Preston Welch and senior receiver Kentrell Prejean paced the Rebels offense in last week's 32-14 win over Opelousas. Welch passed for four TDs, and Prejean caught four passes for 117 yards and a score.
"He can put pressure on a defense," Charpentier said of Prejean, who also rushed for a couple of first downs. "He's a special player."
Rams open 3-5A play
Acadiana kicks off District 3-5A play at home against Sulphur on Friday.
Wreckin' Rams coach Matt McCullough said his team has responded well after a 38-21 loss to Lafayette Christian last week.
"We've had good practices," McCullough said. "We have to get better assignment-wise. We played hard. It wasn't a lack of effort, but we didn't execute on some things like we're capable of doing.
"We had a bunch of mistakes in the first half. A few times when we were on offense, we had players go the wrong way. We did a good job trying to come back in the second half, but LCA has so many athletes and is so well-coached. We'll learn from it."
The Rams trimmed a 24-8 halftime deficit to 24-21 before the Knights pulled away. Keven Williams rushed for a game-high 136 yards on 20 carries with a TD, and quarterback Ayden Trahan accounted for two scores.
Sulphur, which trounced Washington-Marion 42-7 last week, went 6-5 last year. The Tornadoes lost 45-10 at Acadiana in Week 4, but rebounded to win five of their last six regular season games.
"Sulphur has a bunch of guys back from last year's team," McCullough said. "They're good offensively. Their quarterback is a good player, and they have good receivers. They play hard on defense and their staff always does a good job of coaching them up."
STM seeks revenge win
St. Thomas More will try to avenge last season's 59-35 loss at Alexandria when the Cougars host the Trojans Friday.
Although the Cougars routed Comeaux 61-12 last week, the game was close through much of the first quarter. Comeaux receiver Jaylon Domingeaux (3-137, TD) had his way with the Cougars secondary before exiting with an injury.
"That guy is pretty darn good," Cougars coach Jim Hightower said of the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Domingeaux. "It had an impact on their performance once he went down."
St. Thomas More quarterbacks Sam Altmann (5-6, 144 yards, 2 TDs) and Wilton Taylor (5-8, 41 yards, two TDs) were efficient throwing the football with Christian McNees (2-82, TD) and Landon Strother (2-53) serving as their favorite targets.
"Altmann and Taylor were pretty close in their performance," Hightower said. "It's been that way for a long time. We'll use both quarterbacks as long as they're both able to keep performing."
Alexandria was held to 96 yards rushing and 57 yards passing in a 35-20 loss to Carencro last week. Hightower expects the Trojans to bounce back, however.
"Carencro looked really powerful and was able to get ahead of Alexandria," he said. "I don't want to place too much emphasis on that game because I know what a quality program Alexandria has.
"They're on the cusp of being elite. Two years ago, they were a two-point conversion away from being Class 5A state champs. They were in the semifinals the year before that.
The marquee matchup Friday could be the Alexandria secondary against St. Thomas More's receivers.
"I'm concerned most about their secondary," Hightower said. "They had two cornerbacks who were awfully good as sophomores. I'm expecting them to be that much better."
At the same time, Hightower is bullish about his receiving corps.
"We have a lot of guys who are well-above average high school receivers," he said. "The group's depth is important because we ask a lot of our receivers with their blocking downfield."