BREAUX BRIDGE For Breaux Bridge senior Deandre Hypolite, running out of steam just wasn’t an option.
His Tigers had already lost to Opelousas twice this season and the defending Class 4A state champions couldn’t afford a third setback to the Tigers from St. Landry Parish.
So the post player scored 13 points, handled the ball through the game, pulled down rebounds and attacked the basket.
In many ways, he simply willed Breaux Bridge to a hard-fought 40-29 home win over Opelousas on Tuesday in a key District 6-4A contest.
“Oh yeah, I’m very tired,” Hypolite described his regular postgame feeling. “Sometimes I have to take ice packs.”
About the only thing Hypolite isn’t good at is free throws – making on two of 10 at the line.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” BBHS coach Chad Pourciau said. “That group of seniors, what they’ve done for the program over the last four years has been unbelievable. He’s as talented a player as I’ve had in my six years here. There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s coming a long way as a person.
“He’s still got progress to make, but I think that’s the thing I’m the most proud of. He’s come a long way as a person and he’s going to keep getting better. I hope somebody gives him a chance at the next level, because the kid can play.”
He certainly didn’t do it alone, however. Dalton Alexander added 12 points and Kyser Patt nine.
The game was close throughout when a Hypolite putback at 2:30 and then two buckets by Alexander finished off a 12-1 run to ice it at 39-26 with a minute left.
“I think about my team,” Hypolite said. “My team doesn’t want to see me down. They want to see me up. They look for me sometimes. My drive comes from my team.”
The win left Breaux Bridge 22-8 overall and 6-1 in league play, or tied for first place in District 6-4A with Opelousas (19-8, 6-1) with one game left.
Breaux Bridge travels to Livonia, while Opelousas hosts Beau Chene. If both win, the two teams will tentatively play for a fourth time Saturday.
“We knew what was on the line,” Pourciau said. “This group of seniors has won back-to-back district championships and we’ve got a chance to make it three. If we didn’t win this one, we didn’t have a chance.”
As usual, Breaux Bridge’s secret to success was on defense.
“We kept them out of the lane,” Pourciau said. “ The first two times we played them, we let them get in the lane way too much. When they’re in the lane constantly, it makes it tough to get to the shooters.
“Better job keeping them out of the lane and limiting them to one shot.”:
Jon’Quarius Mcghee led Opelousas with 15 points, but the visiting Tigers committed 13 turnovers, including seven in the first quarter to keep them from taking advantage of Breaux Bridge’s early offensive slump.
“We got a few looks and we didn’t make a whole lot of shots,” Pourciau said. “That’ll happen in a game that’s real important like this one. We were sluggish offensively, but with us, if we guard, we’ve got a chance.
“It’s always hard to beat somebody three times, so I think that was in our favor.”