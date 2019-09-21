Lafayette Christian’s defense legit
Nothing should be taken away from Acadiana during its 27-13 win against Lafayette Christian, which snapped the Knights’ 22-game winning streak. In fact, it was the Wreckin’ Rams’ defense that was the story of the night, holding LCA to 112 yards of offense and turning the Knights over on downs three times. But it was hard not to be impressed by LCA’s front seven in its first time facing the Rams’ vaunted veer attack. Along with Sage Ryan’s kickoffs returned for touchdowns, the defense kept the Knights in the game all night. LCA entered the game having given up only six points through its first two games, and Friday proved that was no fluke.
Church Point, Cecilia’s offenses answer the bell
Some of it was a product of who they played, but things didn’t look particularly promising for the Church Point and Cecilia offenses through the first two weeks of the season. Each offense, however, responded in a major way Friday to notch their first victories of the season. For Church Point, which typically operates out of the Wing-t, it was the utilization of the run-pass option that spurred a 20-6 against Kaplan. For Cecilia, it was a 240-performance from running back Danarious Journet that drove a 24-16 win against Crowley.
Blockbuster matchups in Week 4
The hype surrounding the LCA-Acadiana game and the intensity that always comes with the Breaux Bridge-St. Martinville rivalry made Week 3 intriguing in its own right. But Week 4 is a doozy. Lafayette High, which is off to its best start since 2014, hosts Comeaux to open District 3-5A play. Southside, another undefeated 3-5A team, will see its stiffest test yet when it travels to Barbe. St. Thomas More hosts Neville in a contest that pits the Nos. 1 and 4 teams in the LSWA’s Class 4A poll. The Notre Dame-Teurlings rivalry matchup is a battle of unbeatens. The biggest one of all might be the Class 4A clash between undefeated Breaux Bridge and Eunice.