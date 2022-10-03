Believe it or not, we’re already halfway done with the regular season of the high school football season.
Truthfully, most of the biggest games haven’t been played yet.
The District 4-4A gauntlet begins Friday with Teurlings Catholic traveling to Westgate.
The Rebels can really throw the football and there are signs this may be the best Teurlings defense in some time. That unit certainly displayed a flair for the dramatic by tossing a shutout last Friday on the very night the storied 1982 Rebels squad – the one that tossed 11 straight shutouts – was recognized 40 years after its incredible feat.
It was the Rebels’ first shutout since blanking Northside 56-0 two years ago, and the second one since shutting out Opelousas 42-0 in 2019.
Speaking of Teurlings and Opelousas, Rebels coach Dane Charpentier told anyone who would listen how much better the Tigers were this season after struggling to beat them 32-14 in this year’s opener.
As it turns out, Charpentier might have been more right than he initially thought.
So far this season, Opelousas is the surprise team in the Acadiana area. The Tigers are 4-1 after the 56-20 demolition of unbeaten Leesville, their two top weapons are sophomores and the combined record of their remaining opponents is 9-15.
For head coach Jimmy Zachery, who played at Opelousas in the late 1990s, returning home is a dream job. The goal is bring the program back to its glamorous days of the 1980s and early 90s.
Back to the 4-4A scene, go ahead and mark your schedules for the blockbusters ahead. After this week, Lafayette Christian takes on Teurlings on Oct. 13, Westgate on Oct. 21 and then St. Thomas More on Nov. 4, while St. Thomas More meets Teurlings on Oct. 21 and Westgate on Oct. 27.
The other team grabbing attention this season is the Southside Sharks.
It hasn’t taken coach Josh Fontenot’s program very long to stake claim to the second-best team in District 3-5A behind Acadiana. The Sharks’ 49-23 dismantling of Carencro was the score of the season so far.
Southside visits the Wreckin’ Rams on Oct. 21.
The third team making a statement so far this season is Vermilion Catholic.
Yes, much of it is due to sophomore sensation quarterback Jonathan Dartez’s weekly showcases, but the Eagles’ defense has also tossed four shutouts in five games.
It’s also good to see programs like Delcambre enjoying some success with a 4-1 start, and a basketball school like North Central have three wins already.
Quarterbacks have been a major theme of the 2022 season so far.
Mainstays like Dartez, LCA’s JuJuan Johnson, Preston Welch at Teurlings and Lafayette High’s Grayson Saunier have carried their respective units, but there’s also been turnover at that position.
Cecilia’s had to play its star receiver Germonie Davis there to address Diesel Solari’s injury. Notre Dame’s offense has faced obstacles after the Pios lost their quarterback early on, but Aidan Mouton is expected back soon.
Meanwhile, Acadiana’s now playing two quarterbacks, while Church Point’s experiment of moving powerful running back Jaden Reese to quarterback has worked so far for the undefeated Bears.
With the second half ahead, there are also a few teams area fans may not want to count out just yet.
St. Martinville may be 1-4, but good luck to the defenses in District 5-3A trying to stop that attack in October.
Ascension Episcopal played up in its pre-district schedule, but the Blue Gators also have enough firepower to do damage down the stretch.