YOUNGSVILLE The 2019 season came to an end for the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators on Friday night, despite a gallant comeback attempt at Blue Gator Field.
Trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter, No. 8-seeded Ascension Episcopal scored 22 unanswered points, before falling short to the No. 9 Menard Eagles 28-25 in the opening round of the LHSAA Division III state playoffs.
"They (Menard) have a really good ground and pound offense," Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux said. "They probably outsize us by about 30 pounds, on average, up front, and they used that to their advantage."
"Our guys; they battled their tails off, but in the first half, we just couldn't find a way to come up with a stop, and our offense didn't do enough to give our defense a rest. In the second half, we made some adjustments, and our offense stayed on the field long enough to help our defense, and that was a big difference."
Ascension Episcopal got on the scoreboard first, recovering a pooch kick on the first play of the game, before Peyton Woodring finished off the drive with a 30-yard field goal, giving them a quick 3-0 lead.
Desormeaux said that was not a planned onside kick.
"We kind of mishit it, and it was just a little short," Desormeaux said. "Luckily, it bounced our way, and we recovered it."
Menard responded on its initial possession when Will Thompson capped off a 5-play scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge, giving them a 7-3 advantage at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter.
The Eagles widened their lead at the 1:19 mark of the first quarter, when Drew Scully scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, to extend their lead to 14-3.
Menard’s ball control, run-oriented offense continued to roll, scoring at the 9:16 mark of the second quarter when Thompson got into the end zone following a 3-yard touchdown run, to make it 21-3.
The Eagles finished off a very impressive first half with another touchdown at the 1:11 mark of the second quarter when Thompson scored his third rushing touchdown of the half - this one from five yards away, to make it 28-3, a lead they would take with them into the halftime break.
Menard outgained Ascension Episcopal, in terms of total yards, in the first half 222-54, including a 177-23 advantage on the ground, as well of a 45-31 edge in passing yards.
The Eagles were led in the first half by Thompson, who rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns over the first 24:00.
Ascension Episcopal, which looked much more like themselves in the second half, began its attempted comeback at the 3:36 mark of the third quarter when Cole Simon connected with Austin Mills with an 8-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 28-10.
The Blue Gators recovered the ensuing onside kick and took advantage of it when one play later Simon tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Stolzenthaler to give them two touchdowns in 12 seconds, and get them within 11 points 28-17 at the 3:24 mark of the third quarter.
While Menard was unable to score any points in the second half, it was able to take time off the clock with a couple of long drives.
The Blue Gators did make things extremely interesting when Simon scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left in the game to make it 28-23, before a successful two-point conversion made it 28-25.
If Ascension Episcopal was to complete the incredible comeback, they needed to recover the onside kick, but it was not to be, as Menard recovered, and went on to the three-point triumph.
"We challenged our guys at halftime to show what kind of character this team has, and they sold out, and they made plays when they had to," Desormeaux said. "I definitely think that if we'd have gotten that last onside kick that we would have gotten it into field goal range, that our kicker would knocked it right through, and we would have gone to overtime and win.
"We never got much going in the first half, technique-wise," said Desormeaux. "In the second half, we tightened it up, we made some plays, went on some drives, and just had that feel."
With the victory, Menard improved to 7-4 on the season, and advance into the quarterfinals, where they will take on top-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy next Friday.
For Ascension Episcopal, their fine season ended, with an overall record of 8-3.