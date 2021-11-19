Thanks to a strong defensive effort and a punishing offensive line, the Westgate Tigers are playing football the day after Thanksgiving.
Buoyed by a defensive effort that included four sacks, five pass break-ups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, the No. 5-ranked Westgate Tigers battered 12th-seeded Leesville 16-7 Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
"We play for each other, we play for our brothers on the field and we play with something to prove," Westgate senior Bradley Lewis, who finished with two sacks on the night, said after the Tigers advanced to the quarterfinal next week against No. 4 seed Northwood-Shreveport. "We didn't do anything different, we didn't do anything special, we just played at our high level and we showed that we belong."
Westgate's defense just simply battered Leesville all night long, holding the Wampus Cats to one touchdown and that came after a Westgate turnover gave Leesville a shot from only 25 yards away and it still took the visitors seven plays to cash in on a fourth and goal from the one foot line.
The other stars for WHS in the win was the offensive line, which opened holes all night for running back Steven Antoine, Dedrick Latulas, Derrick Williams and quarterback Jordan Doucet.
"If you want to win a second and third round playoff game, you have to play great defense," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said after his Tigers improved to 10-2 on the season. "I'm so proud of our guys for playing great defense but hats off to our offensive line.
"Our guys were able to go out tonight and run the football. Leesville took our passing game away and offensive line said quit trying to throw the ball and get behind us and let's go."
So while the defense kept Leesville out of the end zone, the offensive line put the Tigers into the end zone as Doucet scored on a 56 yard touchdown run, Williams scored on a 46 yard touchdown runs and a third drive ended wit a 37 yard field goal.
About the only thing that went wrong for Westgate was the fact that three more drives inside the Leesville 30 yard line ended up as missed field goal, turnover on downs and a fumble.
"The offensive line has been working their tails off all year," Antoine said. "A lot of times they don't get the credit that the flash-and-dash guys of Jordan (Doucet), Danny (Lewis), Dedrick (Latulas) and those guys do.
"Our lineman have been wanting their credit all year. We're nothing without them. To be able to run the football like we do is an added element to go further."
Westgate rushed for more than 250 yards in the win.
Now the Tigers head up North for the next step in a chance to go to the Dome.
"We've been doing this step by step," Antoine said. "Next week is going to be another tough step against another tough opponent."