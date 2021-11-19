The saying “defense wins championships” is among the oldest adages used by coaches.
However, if it proves to be true, then the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights are well on their way to winning their fifth consecutive football state championship.
It would be an understatement to say the Knights’ defense turned in a dominating performance against Ascension Episcopal in the Division III quarterfinals, as Lafayette Christian rolled to a 33-10 win over the Blue Gators.
The Knights, who improved to 9-1 overall and will play host to Newman in the semifinals next week, made life miserable for aspect of the Blue Gators’ offensive attack. LCA held the Blue Gators (8-4) to 111 yards of total offense, 2-for-10 on third down conversions, forced five turnovers (4 interceptions, 1 fumble) and recorded four sacks.
“Our kids take a lot of pride in our preparation, in working hard and they want to defend,” said Knights head coach Trev Faulk, whose team will be looking to clean up penalties after being flagged 14 times for 145 yards in the first half. “I thought we did a great job of executing the game plan, playing hard and competing regardless of where the football was.”
Sophomore defensive back Ty Lee recorded two of the four interceptions, while star safety Brylan Green and Bennett Derouen finished with one each. Lee’s interceptions were the first of his career. Linebacker Sandy Lewis had two of the Knights’ four sacks, while linebacker Masey Lewis had one and Tyler Charles and Will Emanis shared a sack.
“It’s a blessing. I can’t even catch the ball at practice,” Lee said with a laugh. “I prayed about it before the game and that was nothing but God who took control of my hands. I could not really think after the interceptions. It just didn’t feel real. It felt like a dream.”
Faulk along with Lee’s teammates were ecstatic about the young cornerback’s performance in such a big game.
“I’m really happy for Ty,” Faulk said. “Ty has been grinding and working hard since January. He has been putting in the work so that he could have this type of success here in November. He has a really bright future.”
With the defense playing at a high level, the Knights’ offense did what they needed to do behind sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson and receiver Alex Beard. Johnson completed 17 of 25 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown. Beard had four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
But in the end, defense was the key to success for the Knights.
“Ascension Episcopal’s offense is very explosive,” Faulk said. “They do a great job with their scheme. We knew coming in that it was going to take a total team effort defensively. We received big contributions from all three levels. The kids did a phenomenal job.”