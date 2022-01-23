The Teurlings Catholic Rebels steamrolled the competition in winning the 45th annual Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational Saturday at Comeaux High.
Teurlings ended the tournament with 301 points total as a team which was 78 points more than Archbishop Shaw High School who finished second.
Despite winning the tournament Teurlings head coach Kent Masson is still unsatisfied some of his wrestlers did not win their finals matchups.
“We did really well all the way up to the finals. I am disappointed with our finals matches,” Masson said. “We seem to get to a point in a tournament where we can’t finish tournaments and that’s an amazing thing because we scored over 300 points as a team.”
Even though Masson was disappointed with the finals matchups he said he was very proud of his team as a whole for winning the tournament.
Teurlings senior Ashton Sonnier played a big role in the Rebels' tournament championship that totaled 301 points. Sonnier wrestled in four matches throughout the tournament and did not allow a single point to be scored on him.
Sonnier joked that he wanted 60 points instead of 61 after winning the championship in the 113-pound weight class.
“I mean it’s not what I wanted, I wanted a clean 60 - 15-0 each match," Sonnier said. "I even stopped two of my matches so I would not get a three count.”
Masson had nothing but good things to say about his wrestler who shut out the 113 pound weight class.
“Ashton does an amazing job riding legs and putting pressure on his opponent,” Masson said. “Getting the turns at the right time and getting points when he needs to”
Teurlings junior Ethan Boudreaux also won the championship for the 132 pound weight class.
“It’s the way we practice,” Boudreaux said. “We put in the work every day, work hard and get the job done.”
Masson praised his Boudreaux after the tournament.
“Ethan Boudreaux is one of the most amazing wrestlers I have ever seen,” Masson said. “He is incredible on feet, tight on top and it’s hard to keep him down when he’s in the bottom so he really is a complete wrestler.”
Teurlings has been a dominant force in wrestling and Masson said it is because of three factors all coming together.
“We have kids buy into the system, we have parents that support the system and then we have coaches that develop the system,” Masson said. “When you have those three things it is a recipe for success.”
Teurlings was not the only local school to win in their respective weight classes. Comeaux senior Avery Porche and Southside junior Landon Reaux won the championship in 145 and 106 weight classes.
Reaux earning the Outstanding Wrestler award at the tournament was an emotional achievement for him.
“This win was extremely big for me because I recently lost a family member yesterday,” Reaux said. “So I just wanted to show what I can do for him and make sure he knows we all love him and miss him.”
Porche was emotional after winning his championship hugging his coaches after the match.
“I give it all to my coaches,” Porche said. “My dad, Coach Keith, Coach Brad, Coach Brower and Coach Credeur all of them. It all goes out to them.”
Southside finished 9th in the tournament with 105 points as a team. Host Comeaux finished 13th with 79.5 points as a team.