Opelousas Catholic graduated three senior starters from last year's boys basketball team that posted a 24-7 record and reached the semifinals for the first time in 40 years.
There's ample optimism, however, that the Vikings can make another deep run in the postseason and possibly advance to the finas after getting eliminated 69-66 by Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian last season.
OC coach Jeff Dupre has three players who are capable of scoring points in flurries, starting with first-team all-state guard Keon Coleman.
As a sophomore last season, Coleman averaged 23.1 points per game. The 6-foot-4 dual-sport star has scholarship offers in basketball and football.
"He's a talent," Dupre said of Coleman, who was recently named to the All-Metro football squad as a wide receiver.
"He really is. He's better at basketball because he's been playing longer. He's only played football two or three years now, but he's a special talent at anything he does."
Coleman scored 17 points in a 62-38 win versus St. Charles Catholic on Friday as the Vikings improved to 11-3.
Two of the state's most exciting players ply their trade in District 5-1A, which includes Opelousas Catholic and reigning 1A state champion North Central.
Fans will be in for a treat when Coleman goes head-to-head with North Central junior Derrick Tezeno, another first-team all-state selection.
Last year, North Central routed the Vikings 74-43 at home with Coleman sidelined by an injury. In the rematch, a healthy Coleman helped his team to an 80-77 win at home.
"Those two played together all summer on the Nike travel tour," Dupre said of Coleman and Tezeno, who are known for their impressive leaping ability and all-around skills.
"They know each other well. All our kids in St. Landry Parish know each other."
Dupre recalled a particular play that demonstrated Coleman's elite athleticism.
"In our first game, Keon jumped so high that he hit his armpit on the backboard," his coach said. "He's a special kid and a hard-working kid. That's what will separate him if he continues to develop.
"If he keeps that same work ethic, it's going to bring him where he needs to be."
While Coleman is averaging approximately 20 points per game, Dupre has two other big-time scorers in Ronal Patin and Donovan Green.
"We have three kids that can each hit 20 points in a given night," Dupre said. "Ronal Patin is a 5-10 senior guard. Donovan Green plays in the post and underneath. He's only 6-0, but he plays like he's 6-5.
"Any given night, one, two or all three of them can score 20 points. They're all three-sport athletes. In addition to football, they all participate in track and field. Keon and Ronal high jump, and Donovan was second in state in the discus."
On Friday, Green had 12 points, followed by Patin with 11 and Caleb Rubin with seven.
"Caleb is another very athletic kid who fights hard under the basket," Dupre said. "His numbers may not be quite as good as our three leading scorers, but that doesn't mean he has any less effort or impact on the game."
The victory vs. St. Charles snapped a two-game losing streak for the Vikings.
"We lost two close ones," Dupre said. "We had a three-point loss to Opelousas High, which is a quality Class 4A team. We beat them earlier in the year so we've split with them. We lost by one point to Episcopal, the No. 1 team in Division III.
"We're a little behind everybody else. We didn't start basketball until the week after Thanksgiving because all of my kids are dual-sport kids who come over from football. I'm talking everybody. Every individual kid plays football, so we're a month behind. But we're finding our stride and getting things rolling."