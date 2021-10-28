Landon Baptiste is flourishing in his role as the quarterback of Southside High School's new-look offense.
After reviewing his personnel in the offseason, Sharks coach Josh Fontenot made the decision to scrap the spread and install a traditional option offense.
Baptiste, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior who Fontenot said "played sparingly as a junior varsity receiver last year," was getting comfortable at the controls, but an injury forced him to miss the first two games.
The Sharks lost those games to Notre Dame and Carencro, but once Baptiste made his return in Week 3, Southside (6-2, 4-1) has won five of its last six heading into Friday's District 3-5A rivalry game against Comeaux (4-4, 3-2).
"Landon adds a level of comfort every week and so does our offensive line," Fontenot said. "It's very much a team-oriented offense, and Landon understands that. He's doing a good job of distributing the ball."
Vernell Joseph (109-503, 11 TDs) paces the Southside rushing attack, followed by Baptiste (44-285, 1 TD), Kenny King (33-274, 2 TDs), Jake Held (35-220, 3 TDs) and Aaron Ford (50-204).
"Our strategy is to run our offense the same way the service academies run the flexbone offense," Fontenot said.
"It takes a quarterback who understands the offense and doesn't try to force things, and it takes unselfish play from guys who get the ball. One of our backs might get a lot of carries in one game, and then he might not get a carry the next game."
Fontenot credited assistant head coach/offensive line coach Paul Moneaux for the success of the offense.
"One of the biggest things that happened was that I quit calling plays and turned it over to Paul," Fontenot said. "He has really been the biggest factor."
Rams' defense faces big test
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough expects his secondary to be tested when the Wreckin' Rams (6-2, 5-0 District 3-5A) host the Barbe Buccaneers (3-5, 2-3) Friday.
The Buccaneers feature the state's No. 3 passer in quarterback Will McClain (115-203, 2193 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT) and the leading receiver in Jamaal Levi (59-1378, 17 TDs).
"He's one of the best we've faced," McCullough said of the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Levi. "He's extra quick, can run, has good hands and is very explosive when he touches the football."
The Rams will counter with a secondary that includes Dominic Andrus (8 pass break ups), Desmond Chaisson (13 PBU) Malik Matthews (28 tackles), Amir Hill and Jerimiah Brown.
When star cornerback Laterrance Welch suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5, McCullough called on Hill and the sophomore (12 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 INT) has helped extend the Rams' winning streak to five games.
Brown, who roams the field from his linebacker/strong safety position, has a team-high 59 tackles (6 TFL) with two sacks and an interception.
The Acadiana offense, meanwhile, is averaging 52.8 points per game against 3-5A opponents.
"We're continuing to work on all aspects of our offensive line's blocking technique," McCullough said. "We preach to the guys to get better and better as the year goes on."
Knights trying to stay sharp
Lafayette Christian Academy stays sharp during the season with an intense practice regimen that pits the first-team offense against the first-team defense each Tuesday.
"The kids get after it pretty well," said LCA coach Trev Faulk, whose Knights take on Jefferson Rise Charter at 7 p.m. Friday. "We go through some third-down situations, red zone, two minute drills; it's LCA versus LCA."
The Division III No. 1 Knights (7-1) have plenty of talent on each side of the ball with a defense led by lineman Fitzgerald West (LSU commitment), 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge Masey Lewis and defensive backs Brylan Green (Liberty commitment) and Jordan Allen, who recently decommitted from Penn State.
Sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson, who ranks fourth among area passers with 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns, leads the LCA offense. Darian Riggs (18-463, 5 TDs) and Alonzo Reyes (15-332, 2 TDs) are the top receiving targets.
"It's been pretty balanced with the competition at practice with our first-team offense and defense," Faulk said. "I believe the defense is ahead by one week, but the offense won Tuesday."
Johnson is also the team's leading rusher with 491 yards on 97 carries and seven TDs.
"We knew he had the tools and the potential to be a really good player," Faulk said of Johnson. "It's his second year in the system, and he has developed a better understanding and knowledge of defenses."