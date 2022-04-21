Angelle Dupuis and teammate Lexi Guidry could have been on an early-evening jog as they cruised around UL's Cajun Track on Wednesday.
But the stakes were much higher than mere exercise.
Dupuis won the 1600 in 5:58.8 and later clocked a 12:36.23 win in he 3200 with Guidry close behind in both races, as the two helped lead the Teurlings Catholic Lady Rebels to a xxx-xxx victory over Northside for the District 5-4A track title.
Their second pairing overcame an 11-point Northside advantage, which meant the Rebels only had to stay one spot off of the Vikings in the concluding 4x400 relay.
Once they did that, the title was theirs.
"This is a good win for us," coach Brad Taylor said. "This is our second win in a row. Maybe it will give us some confidence heading into Regionals next week. Going into the 4x400, we knew what we had to do - stay close.
"In every race from the 400 to the 3200, we qualified two people for next week."
The Rebels got wins from Addison Richey in the pole vault and 4x800 relay, and are ready to play the Regional numbers game.
"Now you have to see how many people you can get through Regionals," Taylor said. "You find out where other teams are strongest and plan from there."
Northside, which won three of the meet's four relay events (49.88 4x100, 1:42.74 4x200, 4:12.41 4x400), was sparked by Outstanding Track Performer Quincy Simon (12.24 100, 1:01.61 400, runner-up 26.23 200, anchor leg on season-best 4x200) and MVP Makyra Thibodaux (35-10 triple jump win, third-place long jump).
Other Northside wins came from Alaysia Veal (5-2 high jump,, 2:38.800. and Zirra Wilson (17-2.5 long jump).
St. Thomas More's Abbie Inzerella won the discus (109-2) and was pole vault runner-up.
The Westgate Tigers have left little doubt that they are hunting for a third straight 4A boys state crown, and proved it by holding off Carencro and Northside on Wednesday.
Westgate swept the speed relays with impressive times of 41.87 in the 4x100, 1:27.53 and the 4x400 conclusion to set the tone.
Tray Quan Francis was a triple champion, winning the 400 (51.52), the 800 (2:02.11) and 1600 (4:4175)
Camron Spencer won the 200 (22.96) and 110 hurdles (15.32), Dedrick Latulas won the triple jump (45-7) and was second in the long jump (21.-9.5) behind teammate Jordan Doucet (22-1), Jayden Dauterive won the shot put at 42-5 and Zaid Landry topped the high jump (6-0.
"We got most of the people through to next week that we thought we would," coach Phillip Guidry said, "and we had some surprises, too, Jayden and Dedrick did well.
"Now we have to keep focused and get ready for Regionals, see how many we can get to State."
That Regional meet will be next Thursday at Cecilia.