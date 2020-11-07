In her 11 years as St. Thomas More volleyball coach, Jessica Burke has guided the Cougars to the state tournament every season.
On Saturday, the No. 2 Cougars punched their ticket to next week's tourney by eliminating No. 15 Breaux Bridge in a Division II second-round playoff game at STM.
STM (15-4), which previously defeated Breaux Bridge in the District II-2 finale in late October, prevailed in three sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-13) to set up a quarterfinal matchup Thursday vs. the Beau Chene/Madison Prep winner.
"We're right where we need to be," Burke said. "We really did a good job, especially considering that we had homecoming last night."
All-metro setter Bailey Toups led the charge with 29 assists and nine digs.
"I liked seeing (Toups) push the ball to where she wants it," Burke said. "She put the ball where we need it to go."
Emma Warren and Addison Phares had nine kills apiece and AC Froelich added eight.
"Emma came alive today," Burke said. "It was nice to see her working so hard. We could have been a little more energetic, but that will come. I think we were a little flat with homecoming having taken place last night."
At the beginning of the season, Burke said her team's defense was its strong suit. Since then, STM has made considerable offensive improvement.
"Our offense has definitely come along," the STM coach said. "It gets better every game. If we can continue that trend, we should be in good shape.
"Today, we were able to find open holes on the floor and terminate on first-ball kills. My defenders did a good job, as well."
Mayah Richard and Mia Bailey each recorded 11 digs for STM, which would likely face No. 3 Academy of Our Lady (25-0) in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Teurlings Catholic will be going for an eighth-straight state title.
"We've really been enjoying this season," Burke said. "I've been enjoying this team. My hope is that we get to play every game possible, ending on Saturday (in the state championship). That's what our goal is.
"There is a lot of selflessness on this team. There are a lot of kids that play for each other. That makes it really enjoyable to be around."
Senior defensive specialist Angelle Doucet said the Cougars could be peaking at the right time.
"We're fine-tuning a lot of our mechanics," Doucet said. "We have very good defense in some games, and we have very good offense in others. But I think we're starting to bring it all together and develop as a whole team.
"We all have the same mindset that we want to be the best we can be and do it for each other. Every game, we take the mindset that we want to do what's best for the team and not ourselves as individuals."
The Cougars will need to move the ball effectively to keep advancing.
"The biggest thing is going to be our passing unit being crisp and focused," Burke said. "We need to focus on first contact. If we can do that, then we have a chance to compete. And then we'll need some defensive grit, as well."