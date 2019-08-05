Editor's note: This is the ninth preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Erath Bobcats.
WHAT WE KNOW
With record-setting quarterback Luke LeBlanc returning for his senior season, Erath will be able to throw the football. LeBlanc rewrote the school record books last year, passing for nearly 2,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Erath began the 2018 season with five straight losses, which caused an increase in passing attempts because the Bobcats were often playing from behind.
After averaging approximately 30 passes per game in 2018, the Bobcats will likely opt for a more balanced approach with last year's leading rusher, Jax Thibodeaux, also back for his senior campaign.
At 5-foot-9 and 201 pounds, Thibodeaux has more moves than you'd expect from a running back his size, according to Erath coach Eric LeBlanc. The Bobcats' second-year coach also speaks highly of Thibodeaux's patience and vision.
The Bobcats should be especially strong in the trenches despite losing star offensive lineman Jax Harrington, who signed with UL. Although there are only two returning starters on the offensive line, the newcomers on the unit are veteran upperclassmen that have gained the confidence of the coaching staff.
Eric LeBlanc said the offensive line began to run-block better as last season progressed. After the dismal start, the Bobcats won four of five district games to claim a No. 27 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, where they lost a heartbreaker to No. 6 Lake Charles College Prep.
Erath surged to a 14-0 lead in the first half of the first-round playoff game before eventually falling, 28-14. Eric LeBlanc described that game as "a miserable loss that helped motivate our players during the offseason."
On defense, two starting linebackers, Tucker Derise and Curtis Cormier, will return to their respective spots in the Bobcats' 3-4 defense. Derise, a first-team all-district performer as a junior, was the team's leading tackler last year. At least three — and possibly four — of the starting linebackers will be seniors.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Bobcats were forced to completely revamp their receiving corps after graduating four seniors. Derise, a standout middle linebacker on defense, will now play both ways at a combination H-Back/tight end position.
Free safety Lane Toups, the only returning starter in the secondary, will also play both sides of the ball. Toups and Derise are blue-collar workers who should emerge as dependable targets for Luke LeBlanc.
Eric LeBlanc is high on sophomore Ryan Richard, who makes up for a lack of size with toughness and great routes. Although only in the 5-foot-6 range, Richard tends to win the battle for the ball when it's in the air.
On paper, the Bobcats appear inexperienced in the secondary, but Eric LeBlanc feels that the unit should be strong because his cornerbacks logged quality snaps last year. Toups was named an all-state honorable mention as a junior and is a three-year starter.
The Bobcats' headman is emphasizing physicality as his team prepares for the season in earnest. Although the Bobcats are a spread team on offense, LeBlanc wants them to be known for playing smash-mouth football. "We're a spread team, but we're still trying to run people over," he said.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Bobcats are looking to flip the script and start this season with a winning streak after limping into district play winless last year. Less than half the starters from the 2018 team return, but there's ample experience with 19 seniors on the roster.
E.D. White, Rayne, and Welsh — all losses last year for the Bobcats — have been replaced on the non-district slate with Loreauville, Morgan City, and Ascension Catholic. Those three games are all winnable if Erath's offensive line gels as quickly as predicted, and new starters on the defensive line and in the secondary play up to expectations.
North Vermilion moved up to Class 4A but remains on the schedule as a key parish rivalry contest. The district is solid with Crowley, Kaplan and St. Martinville, which is an early frontrunner to win it all in 3A after a run to the 2018 4A quarterfinals.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 11: Kaplan
Erath has two pivotal games that always draw a capacity crowd: Kaplan and Vermilion Catholic. The Bobcats last defeated Vermilion Catholic in 2016 but haven't won versus the Pirates since 2007, although many of the annual matchups went down to the wire.
Coach LeBlanc said the dry spell versus Kaplan is a hot topic around town. A victory over the Pirates would end the drought and put the Bobcats in a better position to draw a higher playoff seed.
COACHSPEAK
Erath boasts a rising star in coaching circles in wide receivers coach Christian Umphries, a Delcambre High product who played at UL. In just his third year at Erath, Umphries has earned a reputation for "doing a lot of great things with our receivers, which is very important since we're a spread team," Eric LeBlanc said.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Luke LeBlanc, 6-2, 180, Sr.
The first quarterback in school history to throw for more than 2,000 yards, LeBlanc is a mature, calming force in the huddle according to his coach. Eric LeBlanc says Luke "sees everything on the field and is very good at reading defenses. He puts his teammates in a better position to succeed." As a junior, he threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lift Erath to its first win of the season in Week 5 at Berwick.
WR/FS Lane Toups, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Although it will be difficult to keep Toups and Tucker Derise on the field for an entire game, the Bobcats will benefit from the duo taking as many snaps as possible. Entering the season, Toups is the most likely candidate to be the team's No. 1 receiver. On defense, he's known for getting everyone on the same page. Toups racked up 10 solo tackles with two tackles for loss in a crucial win over North Vermilion last year.
TE/LB Tucker Derise, 5-9, 204, Sr.
Voted the team's "Iron Cat" by his peers, Derise is recognized as the team captain, and Eric LeBlanc said everything revolves around him. The coach added that the players rally behind Derise out of respect for the work the senior does in the weight room. Last year, Derise returned a fumble for a touchdown to give the Bobcats an early lead against Lake Charles College Prep in the playoffs.
TE/LB Curtis Cormier, 5-10, 242, Sr.
The Bobcats hope that Cormier, who starts at inside linebacker alongside Derise, will be able to also fill the tight end position, while Derise assumes more of an H-back role on offense. Cormier is described by his coach as a "bowling ball, a big powerful dude with a big engine." The senior lines up in the backfield in Erath's "heavy package" and led the team in rushing touchdowns last year.
OT Austin Hebert, 6-2, 264, Jr.
One of only two returning starters on the offensive line, Hebert is known as "a nasty guy who is only a junior," his coach said. Hebert draws comparisons from his coach to Jax Harrington. The Bobcats are looking for Hebert to be more physical this year. He's also going to spend time on the defensive line.
Head coach: Eric LeBlanc
Record: 4-7
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL
13 Loreauville
20 MORGAN CITY
27 North Vermilion
October
4 Vermilion Catholic
11 KAPLAN
18 ASCENSION CATHOLIC
25 St. Martinville*
November
1 CROWLEY*
8 Abbeville*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 4-7
Lost Ascension 27-12
Lost E.D. WHITE 35-24
Lost VERMLION CATHOLIC 34-11
Lost Rayne 37-8
Lost WELSH 41-12
Beat Berwick 36-14
Beat NORTH VERMILION 39-17
Lost Kaplan 28-14
Beat PATTERSON 28-21
Beat Abbeville 41-21
Playoffs
Lost Lake Charles Prep 28-14
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 4-7
2017: 1-9
2016: 8-4
2015: 7-4
2014: 4-6
Key losses: WR Matt Domingues, WR Jonathan Nguyen, OL Jax Harrington, DB Andre Toups.
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Ryan Richard (5-8, 150, Soph.)
WR Ian Harrington (5-10, 170, Sr.)
WR Gabe Primeaux (5-10, 173, Jr.)
TE Curtis Cormier (5-10, 242, Sr.)
OT Austin Touchet (6-2, 248, Sr.)
OG Cade Renard (5-10, 214, Jr.)
C Gage Hebert (5-11, 229, Jr.)*
OG Hunter Collins (5-10, 211, Sr.)
OT Austin Hebert (6-2, 264, Jr.)*
QB Luke LeBlanc (6-2, 180, Sr.)*
RB Jax Thibodeaux (5-9, 201, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Jaggar Hargrave (5-10, 177, Sr.)*
NG Ever Palacios (5-8, 178, Jr.)*
DE Austin Hebert (6-2, 264, Jr.)
LB Lane LeBlanc (5-6, 179, Sr.)
LB Tucker Derise (5-9, 204, Sr.)*
LB Curtis Cormier (5-10, 242, Sr.)*
LB Tremaine Fauntleroy (5-9, 184, Sr.)
CB Ryan Richard (5-8, 150, Soph.)
CB Gabe Primeaux (5-10, 173, Jr.)
SS Brett Suire (5-8, 155, Soph.)
FS Lane Toups (6-0, 165, Sr.)*
*--denotes returning starter