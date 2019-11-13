Westgate High School coach Ryan Antoine wants to see his team play a complete game when the Tigers, seeded 10th in Class 4A, clash with No. 21 Livonia (6-3) at home Friday.
Last week, the Tigers held a 17-14 halftime lead at Carencro but were held scoreless the rest of the way in a 35-17 loss.
"We didn't execute on either side of the ball in the second half," Antoine said. "Carencro just took it to us. It was an off night for us, and they took advantage and wore us out."
Antoine said the Tigers (7-3) also need to correct some mental mistakes.
"We did a good job of helping Carencro," he said. "I think we jumped offsides eight times. The guys were trying too hard to make plays and panicked a little bit. We have to calm down and let the game come to us."
For a 4A program, Livonia fields a small roster with about 30 players, but the Wildcats were on the verge of winning the District 6-4A crown last week at Breaux Bridge.
Livonia held a 15-7 lead in the third quarter before losing 29-15.
"Livonia has a lot of athletes," Antoine said. "You can tell that. Their numbers might not be that big, but they're very athletic. They won quite a few games, and this is a playoff game. We've been the lower seed before, so we know that can go any type of way.
"If you go out there and take a couple of plays or series off, you can find yourself behind the eight-ball and find yourself in a bind. We have to go out there, complete and play a better game than we played last week."
Westgate receiver Kayshon Boutte and center Ashton Francis are both healthy after suffering injuries last week.
"Kayshon took a helmet-to-helmet shot and was shaken up a little bit," Antoine said of the LSU commitment, who caught 38 passes for 696 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season.
"Ashton got his nose busted and we took him out, but he's fine. He's a sophomore center who is doing real well. When he left the game Friday, it caused us to lose our whole stride."
Sophomore quarterback Brennon Landry, who has completed 104 of 183 passes for 1,778 yards and 17 TDs with four interceptions, continues to improve.
"Brennon is a good manager, but he's starting to do a good job of doing even more where he's making plays on his own by improvising," Antoine said. "We have to do a better job of protecting him. We haven't always done a good job with that.
"We're small on the offensive line, so people have taken advantage and pushed us around sometimes with bigger guys. That's why we try to get the ball to the perimeter a lot. Ashton is the biggest lineman at 230 (pounds). I have linemen out there at less than 200 pounds."
Bears not looking past Salmen
After losing to St. Thomas More in Week 9, Carencro got back on track by topping Westgate at home to grab a share of the District 5-4A title.
Seeded fifth in Class 4A, the Bears (8-2) welcome No. 28 Salmen (4-6) to the "Open-Air Cro Dome" Friday. The Spartans, who won three of their first four including a forfeit over Belle Chasse, have dropped four straight.
"Salmen plays in a tough district," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "They're big and athletic, not a typical No. 27 seed. They're not to be taken lightly."
The Spartans are led on offense by Mikell Marco, who was ranked third among New Orleans metro area rushers through Week 9 with 1,240 yards and 17 TDs.
With Traylon Prejean sidelined by a knee injury, junior tailback Kendrell Williams has shouldered the load for Carencro.
Williams, who tallied 1,386 yards rushing with 19 TDs during the regular season, exploded for 245 yards and four scores against Westgate.
"We were blessed to get through that game," Courville said. "Westgate is scary. In the second half, we were able to settle down, but they did things we couldn't replicate in practice with their speed at wideout.
"With Prejean out, our second back is by committee. Kendrell has taken the run game on his back. A lot of our main strategy against explosive offenses is to keep them off the field using long, numerous-play drives."
Courville credited his defense for pitching a shutout versus Westgate in the second half.
"Senior defensive end Nick Eagins has played really well," Courville said. "He had three sacks last week. In the secondary, Ra'shad Onezime and Bailey Despanie have been wreaking havoc. They've both played extremely well.
"We move Ra'shad around a lot. He's very athletic, a smart football player. He's a coach on the field. His knowledge allows us to do some different things. Bailey, he's one of those old school guys, a kid who will fly around and likes contact."
Breaux Bridge short-handed
Breaux Bridge is battling a flu epidemic as the Tigers, seeded sixth in 4A, prepare to host No. 27 South Terrebonne (6-4) Friday.
"The flu bug is hitting us pretty good," coach Chad Pourciau said. "I'm concerned. We have four starters who have been out two or three days. It's going around the school with 100-plus kids absent."
It's doubtful that defensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester, a Louisiana Tech commitment, will play this week.
"He's been out a few weeks with an injury," Pourciau said. "Hopefully we'll get him back next week. It's not looking good for Friday. He has the flu, which caused him to miss therapy.
"In his absence, we've used a defensive line by committee and they've played great. We have three seniors playing great and the rest of the guys have picked up the slack and done a great job of filling in."
With quarterback Gavan Courville at the controls, Breaux Bridge has scored at least 30 points in seven games.
"Gavan has 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions," Pourciau said. "I think he's fumbled the ball once. I love his ratio. He's done a great job. I think he's the most underrated quarterback in the area as a first-year starter with over 2,000 yards passing."
The Tigers are loaded at the skill positions with prolific receiver Dartravien "Pop" Girod (45 catches, 1,237 yards, 14 TDs) and tailbacks Kavion Martin and Jacob Landry.
"Landry is the x-factor for us," his coach said. "It's similar to what Clyde Edwards-Helaire did for LSU versus Alabama. Everyone knows Kavion and Pop. They get a lot of love, but Landry does so much for us.
"He plays running back, receiver and he's our kicker. Our offensive line coach calls him 'The Swiss Army Knife' because he can play multiple spots. He allows us to be flexible."
South Terrebonne has been up and down. The Gators started 4-1, then lost three straight before easy wins over Morgan City and Ellender to close out the regular season.
"They're a Wing-T team that also runs the spread with some Wing-T principles," Pourciau said. "On defense, they run a 4-2-5. They're well-coached and play hard."